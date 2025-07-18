Politics / “This Is the Biggest Threat to Our Democracy That Nobody’s Talking About” Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar warns that a move to redraw Texas congressional districts will undermine democracy in the Lone Star State and beyond.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Trump and his Republican cronies are aware that their “One Big Beautiful Bill” is polling miserably with an electorate that, by most accounts, really hates it when the government guts Medicaid and anti-hunger programs in order to fund tax cuts for billionaires. The unpopularity of the GOP’s signature legislative effort could spell disaster for the party’s efforts to maintain its narrow control of the US House in the 2026 midterms. But Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar (D-TX) warns that the president and his GOP allies have developed a contingency plan to avoid voter accountability next year—and it centers around the Lone Star state.

Trump has pressured Texas officials to move rapidly—as soon as next week—to redraw congressional district lines to dramatically reduce the number of Democratic-leaning constituencies in the state. If the president’s scheme succeeds, Democrats could lose as many as five of the seats they now hold in Texas.

Casar spoke to The Nation about what’s at stake for voting rights in Texas—where, as he notes, GOP gerrymandering is already severe: “Right now, it is 12 Democrats and 35 Republicans, with one vacancy, in a state that [Republican Senator] Ted Cruz couldn’t even get 51 percent of the vote in in 2018.” Casar warns that if Republicans get away with radically redrawing Texas congressional districts to favor the GOP and protect Trump even more, this model for assaulting voting rights will quickly move to other red states.

How big a threat to American democracy and voting rights is Trump’s Texas scheme?

This is a five-alarm fire for voting rights and democracy across the entire country. In my view, this is the biggest threat to our democracy right now that nobody’s talking about.

This isn’t just about any one election. Texas already has a deeply and illegally racially gerrymandered congressional map. Donald Trump is demanding to put that racially gerrymandered map on steroids.

There’s been considerable discussion about whether Trump and the Republicans would try to find some way to mess with the 2026 election cycle. Why is he acting now?

Trump just got done pushing through a bill to kick 15 million Americans off their healthcare, all to pay for billionaire tax cuts. He knows that’s deeply unpopular. He doesn’t want to be held accountable for that. Nor does he want himself and his family to be held accountable for their corrupt and illegal business dealings.

If he can’t win the election [under existing maps], he wants to rig the rules of the election by suppressing the vote of millions of Texas voters of color and working-class Texans—by radically gerrymandering a map in a way that nobody has seen before, and then getting the Supreme Court to rubber-stamp it in the dead of night to allow for even further gerrymandering and voter suppression beyond Texas

What you are saying is that the redrawing of congressional district maps in Texas could become a template for creating all sorts of new House seats that will be gerrymandered to favor the Republicans. If the Republicans succeed, they could save GOP control of Congress, even if most voters want to end that control.