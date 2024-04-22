Politics / Is Donald Trump on Drugs? If Not, He Should Be. His true addiction explains the president’s doziness.

Former US president Donald Trump exits Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 19, 2024. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Cameras are not allowed in the Manhattan courtroom where Donald Trump, for the first time, is facing evaluation on a criminal case from a jury of his peers. But we have some accounts from observers that present almost as vivid an image as a good photo. The most memorable of these accounts focus on the former president’s seeming to float off into slumberland. Last Monday, Maggie Haberman, a preternaturally sensitive barometer of Trump’s emotional weather, observed in The New York Times: “Even as a judge was hearing arguments on last-minute issues in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his bid for the presidency, Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”

The following day, another reporter, Frank G. Runyeon of Law360, provided a vivid battlefield account of the mortal combat between the forces of alertness and drowsiness inside Trump’s brain:

Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head doops for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open.

I confess that, reading these accounts, I immediately started speculating on a pharmaceutical explanation. Not that I think Trump is doing illicit drugs such as heroin or morphine—but perhaps something perfectly legal such as Xanax, which helps with anxiety and has side effects perfectly congruent with Trump’s languidness in the face of the law.

One reason my mind went in that direction is that Trump has repeatedly accused rival presidential candidates of using “performance-enhancing drugs,” as if the election were a professional sports competition that you can cheat at by juicing. He made this indictment against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and against Joe Biden in both 2020 and 2024.

Trump is almost a textbook embodiment of the psychological process of projection. He rarely hurls an accusation that is not also a confession, as when he accuses his foes of being corrupt, dishonest or racist. Given this pattern, Trump’s habit of making up allegations of substance abuse is worth flagging as, at the very least, suspicious.

Further raising suspicion was Trump’s closeness to Republican Representative Ronnie Jackson, who served as his personal doctor in 2017 and ’18. In January of this year, the Department of Defense released a scathing report on Jackson’s tenure running the White House Medical Unit. According to the report, “We found that the White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible White House staff in violation of Federal law and regulation and DoD policy. Additionally, the White House Medical Unit dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff.”

All of this is circumstantial, of course, but troubling. The core problem is that the psychological and medical condition of presidents and presidential candidates is often opaque. After the fact, historians can tell us about John F. Kennedy’s extensive use of painkillers or Richard Nixon’s alcoholism (which became so bad during Watergate that the Pentagon created a system whereby control of the nuclear weapons was temporarily transferred to powerful cabinet members such as Secretary of State Henry Kissinger).

The American presidency is in reality an elected monarchy. Since 1945, it has been a thermonuclear monarchy, where terrifying decisions concerning the survival of humanity are put in the hands of one frail, all-too-human commander in chief. Given these realities, the public has a right to know about any medications Biden or Trump might be taking.