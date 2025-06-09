Books & the Arts / Free From What? Quentin Skinner and the contested history of liberty. Quentin Skinner and the Contested History of Freedom Over a long career, Skinner has sought to reclaim the idea of republican liberty for the modern age. But his work also raises the question: free for what?

Illustration by Tim Robinson.

This article appears in the July/August 2025 issue.

“Free from what?” Friedrich Nietzsche has his counterprophet ask rhetorically. He isn’t interested in the answer. “What does it matter to Zarathustra! Your fiery eyes should tell me: free for what?” The distinguished British historian Quentin Skinner, now in his 80s, has spent the latter half of his career insisting that we have suffered﻿ a grievous loss over the past few centuries of politics and philosophy in the West: the loss of a republican vision of freedom from domination, as opposed to the more modern and libertarian notion of freedom from interference that prevails today. And yet, much like the townspeople in Nietzsche’s, philosophical fable, Skinner has never shown much interest in what freedom is for.

Books in review Liberty as Independence: The Making and Unmaking of a Political Ideal Buy this book

﻿One of our leading historians of ideas, Skinner has written works of intellectual history that are awe-inspiring. From early on, he crossed over into other disciplines, won an unusually broad audience, and helped revolutionize political theory. Beginning in the 1990s, he also pivoted away from the antiquarianism of his earlier scholarship to champion the relevance of his studies to﻿ our own day—though even in that effort, Skinner has remained almost stubbornly enamored with an ancient vision of freedom in the republican tradition.

Freedom is once again the central theme of Skinner’s new book, Liberty as Independence. A work of history that seeks to pinpoint exactly how long the older republican notion of liberty prevailed before being displaced by a more modern and liberal one, it also reassesses the current importance of the struggle against domination for the left. Yet in focusing primarily on this older notion of liberty, the book remains blind to the ways that modernity has redefined the terms of emancipation.

Born near Manchester in 1940, Skinner grew up in a family with Scottish origins. His father served in the Royal Navy before becoming a colonial officer in West Africa, and his mother soon followed him there. Left behind by his parents, Skinner attended boarding schools and established himself as a star from his earliest days as an undergraduate at the University of Cambridge. Unlike today’s students, who write dissertations but don’t get jobs, Skinner never even had to earn a doctorate: His promise was so self-evident that he was made a don at the age of 21.

Skinner owed much of his subsequent academic fame to “Meaning and Understanding in the History of Ideas,” an astonishing broadside, published in 1969, against historians of political thought who either failed to consider the intellectual context of classic texts or reduced them to their material circumstances. Allergic to what he viewed as the reductive approach of Marxist historians, Skinner forbade relating the study of ideas to material concerns and thus refused to contemplate a general social theory; even more, he insisted on rigorous strictures against “presentism” when it came to the history of ideas. “More crudely,” he argued in the essay, “we must learn to do our own thinking for ourselves.”

That broadside established him as a leader of the Cambridge School of the history of political thought, which was dedicated to Skinner’s methodological precepts. He expanded his early focus on 17th-century England to encompass the entire early modern era, most notably in his 1978 classic The Foundations of Modern Political Thought, which he wrote during his half-decade at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. He then returned to Cambridge, where he went on to serve as a professor for decades. After his mandatory retirement from the highest position in his field—the Regius Professorship of Modern History, which is appointed by the monarch—Skinner moved to Queen Mary University of London, where he continued to teach and write before retiring again in 2022.

Though the early years of his long career were defined by an opposition to both materialism and presentism, Skinner would by the middle years had begun to relax some of these prohibitions. Ideas mattered, he explained, because they either helped legitimate the political order or served as proposals to change it; thus, they were related to the world around them in one way or another. Skinner also abandoned his hostility to presentism: Ideas from the past matter now, he concluded, at least for anyone who would like to think beyond their preconceptions and imagine an alternative future.

Among such older ideas, Skinner was most attached to the history of “republicanism” and its ideal of liberty—a tradition, both ancient and modern, that makes freedom from domination and dependence its highest goal, and that Skinner revived for his contemporaries to reconsider.

The aspiration for that form of freedom had begun among Roman thinkers nostalgic for the republic and jurists staking everything on what it meant to be a free man rather than a slave. Skinner’s earlier books on the subject, such as 2008’s Hobbes and Republican Liberty, had focused on his cherished 17th century, in this case seeking to show how Thomas Hobbes had laid waste to the ideal of republican liberty in the name of a new ideal of freedom from interference and restraint. But with Liberty as Independence, Skinner wants to expand the scope of his history in order to demonstrate how, in the centuries that followed, republicanism survived the onslaught, only to then be cast aside and replaced.

To make his case, Skinner examines an extraordinarily wide-ranging set of English-language sources. His goal is to probe how long the republican notion of liberty as independence lasted. But he also hopes to meticulously document how the liberal ideal of liberty as noninterference emerged to replace it, though with no “sudden breakthrough” that left it hegemonic.