Politics / MAGA Money Targets Pittsburgh’s Progressive Mayor Mayor Ed Gainey has stood up to Trump. Now, the president’s allies are crossing party lines in an attempt to unseat him.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey speaks before President Joe Biden at the United Steelworkers Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

Progressive mayors of American cities are on the front lines of the pushback against the Trump administration’s assault on economic, social, and racial justice. And Ed Gainey, the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh, is proud to play his part in that fight. “I think the role of a mayor in the Trump era is really to [defend communities that are under assault] and,” he says, “to stand up to the type of authoritarian government that you see happening right now.”

Gainey has done just that. Rather than cave to Trump’s pressure on cities to cooperate with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport immigrants, the mayor announced in the first days of Trump’s second presidency, “My administration will not work with ICE.” Rather than parrot GOP attacks on DEI programs, he has championed initiatives that promote diversity in local leadership positions and employment, and says, “The Mayor’s office right now is the most diverse administration in the history of the mayor’s office, period. The reason why I wanted this diversity is because I believe that people have different lived experiences. And when you put a people’s lived experience on a problem, you come up with multiple solutions.”

Gainey, who appointed the first openly trans woman to serve as the city’s press secretary, has forcefully repudiated GOP attacks in members of the LGBTQI community. And as Trump races to undermine union protections at the same time that billionaire “special government employee” Elon Musk dismisses thousands of unionized federal workers, Gainey declares, “Pittsburgh is a union town, we will remain one, and we will stand with our union brothers and sisters.”

A familiar face on picket lines, Gainey pulls no punches when it comes to the threat posed by the new administration to working people, and to historic working-class communities like the ones he represents. “We’ve got a real fight right now on our hands—Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the White House, fighting for corporations, trying to make our workers lose their jobs at every turn,” he says. “We’ve always known Donald Trump to be a scab.”

Gainey also favors bracing clarity when asked why he’s stood up so forcefully to Trump and Musk at a time when many DC Democrats have gone weak in the knees.

“I believe there’s a lot of danger in the White House,” the mayor tells The Nation. “But once you take this initiative to be a leader, once you decide that you want to make sure that our progressive values are being pushed so that people know that they have someone who is going to stand up for them, then you have to [take bold stands]. If I’m going to be in this position as a mayor, I want people in the city of Pittsburgh to know they are welcome here. I want people to feel safe here. And I want everyone to know we are building a coalition based on our people, and we want you to be a part of that movement. And the only way I can get you to do that is if I, as a leader, as a mayor, stand up.”

Unfortunately, standing up can make you a target. Musk has made no secret of the fact that he plans to spend substantial portions of his vast fortune to support administration allies and support primary challenges to Republicans who fail to show maximum loyalty to the president. And he is not the only wealthy campaign donor who is determined to punish those who object to the Trump agenda, be they members of Congress, governors, or mayors. That determination has become particularly evident for Gainey this year, as he mounts his bid for a second term.

Republicans have little chance of winning in deep-blue Pittsburgh. That means that the Democratic primary is the election that matters. And that’s where the big donors are trying to pick Gainey off.

His main rival in the May 20 contest, Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor, has received significant financial support from Trump allies and prominent Republicans. According to the latest review by the Gainey camp, O’Connor has raked in $160,000 from campaign contributors who have records of supporting Trump, the president’s political cronies, and Republican groups. With this in mind, Gainey says he is not merely running for reelection but running “to stop the MAGA machine that’s trying to buy the mayor’s office, just like Elon Musk bought the White House.”

Gainey sees Pittsburgh’s mayoral primary as one of the first major tests of the power of Trump-aligned billionaires and their wealthy Republican allies to punish mayors, governors, and members of Congress who refuse to bend the knee. “There’s one place I didn’t expect to have to fend off the MAGA assault, and that was the mayoral primary race,” Gainey explained at an early March event where he appeared with supporters holding signs that read, “No to MAGA Donors,” “Pittsburgh Will Not Be Bought,” “Not for Sale,” and “MAGA $ Outta Pittsburgh.”

“But, unfortunately, this is exactly where we’re at,” concluded Gainey. “Trump’s MAGA megadonors, his consultants and corporate interests, are trying to buy the mayor’s office by attacking me.”

It’s not unheard of for Republican donors in big cities to move their money behind Democrats they presume will be friendlier to their interests. Pittsburgh is not even the only city with a mayoral race this year where complaints have been raised about GOP cash going to Democrats. In New York City, for instance, Democratic mayoral candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo is under fire for collecting Republican money to fund his bid. A progressive challenger who is running in the Democratic primary against Cuomo, City Comptroller Brad Lander, says, “Campaign filings reveal Andrew Cuomo’s donors gave over $150,000 to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Trump super PAC. New York cannot have a mayor bankrolled by extremist MAGA associates.” Another progressive mayoral contender, Zohran Mamdani, sa ys, “As Trump tries to dismantle the social safety net and attack our fundamental rights, New Yorkers have been wondering why Andrew Cuomo refuses to criticize him. Now we know: they share the same donors.”