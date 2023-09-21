Politics / Will the GOP’s Hard Right Dismantle PEPFAR? The AIDS relief program is helping to keep some 20 million people alive in Africa. Now a group of Republicans wants to sabotage it.

A courier collects HIV viral load samples at a rural health clinic funded by PEPFAR in Zambezia, Mozambique. (Ricardo Franco / CDC)

The statistics are astonishing. Since President George W. Bush announced the program in 2003, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has saved 25 million lives, most of them in Africa. An additional 5.5 million kids have been born disease-free because the US government paid for the drugs that reduce the risk of mother-to-child transmission. Today, PEPFAR funds the medications that are keeping some 20 million people in 54 countries alive.

But PEPFAR is in danger. A small group of right-wingers in Congress are lying about the program, dishonestly claiming that it promotes abortion. The GOP’s hard right is threatening to eviscerate a public health campaign that has always enjoyed bipartisan support. A broad coalition of evangelical groups representing hundreds of millions of people in the United States, Africa, and around the world has just endorsed an open letter to the US Congress, rebutting the abortion allegation.

The deadline in Congress to reauthorize the program for another five years is September 30. After that, funding will begin to dry out. PEPFAR supporters from across the political spectrum are rallying support, including a peaceful sit-in at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office on September 11 and vigorous phone and letter-writing campaigns.

If PEPFAR is weakened, the danger is not only to Africans. If Covid-19 taught us anything, it is that pandemics are global. Dan Foote was the US ambassador to Zambia from 2017 to 2020 and was in charge of the PEPFAR program there. He told me, “Cut off PEPFAR now, and be ready for a resurgent AIDS epidemic in the United States in 10 years.”

The extreme right-wing clique in Congress is basing its opposition on a single inaccurate article that a Heritage Foundation fellow published back in May. It insinuated that PEPFAR could somehow be manipulated into promoting “abortion on demand.”

At first, there were rumblings to cut it entirely. Now Representative Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, is talking about funding it for only a single year, and he heads a key House foreign affairs panel that oversees the program.

Emily Bass, a Brooklyn-based longtime activist/writer whose book To End a Plague is an indispensable and comprehensive history of PEPFAR’s success in Africa, explains that a one-year reauthorization would profoundly damage the program. She says that PEPFAR requires comprehensive strategic planning, data collecting, and reacting to changes on the ground. She points out that over the two decades of its existence PEPFAR has been reauthorized three times, always for five years, including under President Donald Trump in 2018. “Cutting the program to one year sends a signal that PEPFAR is being deprioritized,” she said.

I have seen the PEPFAR miracle up close. In the early 1980s, I was based in Swaziland, covering the regional struggle against apartheid for The Nation. Years later, HIV/AIDS struck at a swath of eastern and southern African nations, eventually hitting Swaziland the hardest. During my return visits, I witnessed first the devastation and then the recovery. In 2008, despair ruled. But by 2014, Precious Dube, a nurse matron, told me, “People in America have saved the Swazi Nation. If you had not helped us, our people would be sleeping in the streets and dying of disease and hunger. Instead, now, we are about to contain AIDS.”