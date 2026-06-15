Anti-Monopolist / State Attorneys General Can Block the Paramount-Warner Merger This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to save cultural and press freedom. Edit

A water tower bearing the Paramount Pictures logo looms over Los Angeles on February 17, 2026. (Michael Yanow / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Every state attorney general in America should sue to block the multibillion-dollar Paramount-Warner deal. And then, they should sue to unwind the prior deal in which Paramount bribed Trump in order to buy Skydance. These are the fruits of Trump’s blatant corruption.

While Trump’s corruption is widely known, it is rare that state attorneys general have as much power to thwart it. The pending merger threatens the most fundamental freedom we have in this country, a free press. Stopping a corrupt president from gathering power and censoring dissent should be an all-hands-on-deck moment.

Let’s go back to how we got here to better understand why state AGs are potentially so central. In 2024, Donald Trump sued CBS and Paramount, saying that the way 60 Minutes edited a Kamala Harris interview caused him “mental anguish” and constituted election interference. It was a ridiculous, patently frivolous suit. No lawyer took it seriously on the merits or as anything but a stunt and a shakedown.

But in 2025, the CEO of CBS/Paramount wanted to buy Skydance. He knew Trump wanted two things: cash, and loyalty. He offered both. Paramount offered $16 million in what was called a “settlement.” But it had all the hallmarks of a bribe. The lawsuit wasn’t grounded in a real legal theory, and big media companies know they can’t settle whenever anyone howls over coverage—or they’d go out of business.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ron Wyden sent a formal letter to CBS/Paramount noting that settling a lawsuit that the company’s own lawyers called “completely without merit” in exchange for regulatory approval “may be engaging in improper conduct” under 18 U.S.C. § 201 (the federal bribery statute), which bars giving anything of value to a public official to influence an official act. Warren said, “This looks like bribery in plain sight.” Stephen Colbert called it “a big fat bribe.”

The other half of the payment, far more valuable to Trump, was editorial loyalty at CBS. Days after Colbert’s “bribe” comment, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, its top-rated late-night program, starring one of Trump’s most persistent critics. Simultaneously, the destruction of 60 Minutes began. Its longtime executive producer left over inappropriate pressure over coverage decisions, and the program’s leadership signaled that it would avoid controversy around stories involving the administration.

And now Paramount, hungry for more power, is on the verge of closing a merger with Warner Bros. On Friday, the Trump administration’s Justice Department announced that it saw no antitrust problems with the merger.

The merger would be disastrous for American cultural life, and a free press. The combined company would mean a unified editorial voice at CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, CBS News, Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS, and the DC film/TV library. It would merge two of the last major independent news operations (CBS News and CNN) under one owner with clear loyalty to a White House that has already extracted editorial concessions, with a pattern of corrupt dealmaking. It would give a president editorial influence over a huge fraction of American film, television, and news production.

The scope of the potential carnage is almost unthinkable. As Matt Stoller, a journalist and monopoly critic who has been organizing against this merger, says, “Consolidation in Hollywood has been a disaster, and has led to the weak state of the industry. If we want to continue to even have a TV or film industry, this merger needs to be blocked.”

The same can be said for free speech. The existing media environment is already calamitous for expression. The critically acclaimed documentary No Other Land, an Oscar-winning film about Palestine, couldn’t find a major distributor; the big guys don’t want to annoy the chief. A post-merger documentary distribution system would have one corporate owner controlling CBS, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., HBO/Max, and CNN, and the DC library—all key documentary channels that acquire, fund, or distribute documentaries—answering to a single company with demonstrated willingness to avoid content that angers the administration.