We’ve Officially Entered Kafka’s America
Stephen Miller’s dystopian immigrant-hunting system is picking up pace, and asylum seekers like Mohamed Naser are increasingly vulnerable.
Three weeks ago, Helen Parsonage, a North Carolina immigration attorney, received a call from a Greensboro community member informing her that unidentified government agents were trying to grab an immigrant father of five from out of his home.
The man the agents wanted to arrest was a 50-year-old Libyan asylum seeker named Mohamed Naser. Fifteen years ago, Naser entered the country legally and applied for asylum. He has been going through the court process ever since and has a work permit. On the day in question, he was working for a contractor who fixed kitchen appliances for the Wendy’s fast-food chain.
Naser’s only previous involvement with the law came nearly a decade ago, when he was pulled over on a traffic stop and issued three tickets, for expired registration and insurance, and for not wearing a seatbelt. The tickets were ultimately dismissed, Parsonage says. But in an era in which ICE and CBP agents are operating under Stephen Miller’s orders (which the DOJ denies are actually orders) to meet arrest quotas of upwards of 3,000 immigrants per day nationwide, it is presumably those dismissed tickets that were enough to bring the father to their attention.
The agents, in plainclothes and with no identification, first approached Naser’s house at 9 am on July 15. He was out at work, so the men reportedly told his wife that they would return with reinforcements. When Naser came back for his lunch break, agents wearing camo outfits adorned with the block letters “Police” lunged toward him. Naser, who had read multiple reports of criminals impersonating ICE teams in the months since Trump’s inauguration, was terrified and made a dash for the safety of his house. He made it inside, but when he and his wife tried to slam the door, an agent secured a foothold, keeping his boot in the opening to stop them from being able to fully close it. For more than an hour, as neighbors poured into the street to film the standoff, the agents attempted to force their way into the house, even though they apparently had no warrant that would allow them to enter the property legally in pursuit of Naser. Finally, they gave up and left.
Two days later, however, the snatch-and-grab crew had more luck, finding Naser on one of his work routes, as he headed toward a Wendy’s. They arrested and detained him.
An ICE agent contacted Parsonage and told her that his superiors had ordered him to ask Naser a series of questions about his knowledge of, and involvement with, Iranian government covert operations in the United States and overseas, and about plans the Iranian leadership might have to shut the Straits of Hormuz in the aftermath of the recent US and Israeli bombings of Iran.
Time and again, Parsonage, who was present for the interrogation, explained that her client was Libyan, not Iranian, that he had never been to Iran, and that he didn’t know anything about the country. Each time, the agent reportedly responded to her that he understood this but that he and his colleagues were under orders to ask detainees these questions. At the end of the interview, the attorney told the presiding ICE officer that since they clearly had the wrong man, her client should now be released.
The officer’s answer shocked Parsonage. In a truly Kafkaesque turn of phrase, she says that he informed her that once ICE or the CBP had an immigrant in their possession, they would not let him or her go, even if they had been arrested on a misunderstanding, as was apparently the case here. Instead, once the interrogation was over, they would transfer Naser to a detention facility.
The next thing his family knew, Naser was detained in a privately run immigrant detention facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, an eight-hour drive from his home. “They’ve got a zero-release policy,” Parsonage told me.
The Kafkaesque journey through America’s increasingly dystopian immigrant-hunting system picked up pace. At a bond hearing on July 29, about 100 community members attended the WebX streaming session to show their support for Naser. Those men and women had already contributed to a GoFundMe to raise bond money to get their neighbor out of the detention site and back home with his family. The government argued against Naser’s release on bond, claiming that he was a flight risk because he had fled into his own home in the face of an assault against him by unidentified agents, and that he was a danger to society because he had—in what, given the circumstances, seems classic understatement—called the agents trying to arrest him “very bad men.”
The judge didn’t buy the government’s flimsy arguments and ordered Naser released on $20,000 bond—money that had already been raised by his neighbors and friends. And so, Naser’s family readied to pick him up and bring him home. But instead of letting him go, ICE filed for an automatic stay on his release, a filing that was shrouded in secrecy, Parsonage explained. The agency provided no information about why it wanted to circumvent the court ruling.
Last Friday, backed by a growing chorus of outrage from Democratic state political representatives, Parsonage and her colleagues filed a habeas petition, and the next morning, as suddenly as they had filed the automatic stay paperwork, the government withdrew that claim. Instead, it filed for a “discretionary” stay on Naser’s release, essentially asking the judge to side with them in denying Naser his freedom. Over the weekend, Parsonage’s team of attorneys filed another application for their client to be released on bond. Naser told the attorneys that during this time government agents repeatedly tried to pressure him into agreeing to “self-deport.”
Finally, on Tuesday night, after days of protests, rallies, and letter-writing campaigns by hundreds of neighbors, local politicians, and clergy, Naser was released. Yet his celebrations may be short-lived. Naser still faces removal proceedings that could result in his deportation to war-torn Libya, the country he fled 15 years ago.
Kafka would have understood this moment all too well: this America where masked men can grab residents off the street, almost regardless of their legal status; can interrogate them about things they have no knowledge of; can detain them not because their answers rendered them suspicious but because their arrest needs to somehow be justified after the fact; and can then deny their release for no reason other than that the government is now operating on an arrest-and-deport quota system. He would recognize the vindictive impulses of a government defeated in the courts that still pursues deportation for the sake of deportation against a hard-working family man.
Around the country, snatch squads are roaming the streets with impunity, with new ICE recruits reportedly paid a $50,000 signing-on bonus. The government has also reportedly flirted with—and then apparently withdrawn—a “pilot program” offering cash incentives to agents for each migrants they swiftly deport through circumventing due process protections. A recent CNN analysis suggested that Democratic-run cities and states are bearing the brunt of these arrests as the Trump administration seeks to punish so-called sanctuary jurisdictions. And Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino boasted on Fox News that his agents “will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles.” The administration has made clear that if states won’t let ICE into their jails, they will conduct increased numbers of raids out in the community.
And in places like North Carolina, with a Republican legislature and full law enforcement cooperation with ICE, law-abiding immigrants like Naser are increasingly vulnerable.
There is no rhyme or reason to who gets caught in the sweeping anti-immigrant dragnet that the administration has cast. It doesn’t matter if you are not the person ICE thought you were when they swept you up. What matters is that your arrest contributes to the required daily quota dreamt up by the sadistic zealots who now rule the roost in Washington.
