Politics / The 24-Hour Rise and Fall of Nikki Haley The national media’s search for a big new political “narrative” creates flash stories that ignore the larger context.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall, December 8, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo)

Lucky Nikki Haley! Emerging as the strongest second-tier Republican presidential candidate (though still behind Donald Trump nationally and in the early primary states), the former South Carolina governor starred in Wednesday’s Politico Playbook, a newsletter that everyone in national politics seems to read.. Its top item hailed “Haley’s Comet” and featured no fewer than three major national features charting her rise, including in The New York Times. Her new strength is most notable in New Hampshire, where she has surged into second place with 29 percent of the primary vote (but still behind Trump at 45). She has “pep in her step” since getting popular New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s endorsement, the Playbook noted.

Poor Nikki Haley! Just 24 hours later, she starred in Thursday’s Playbook again, only this time the headline was “Nikki Haley’s moment of crisis.” As my colleague Chris Lehmann reported, she thoroughly botched an answer to a softball question from a New Hampshire voter on Wednesday about what caused the Civil War. “I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” she began. “Run the freedoms”? No mention of whose freedoms.

More word salad ensued. The New Hampshire voter said it was “astonishing” that she never mentioned slavery.

“What do you want me to say about slavery?” Haley shot back. Then she took an unrelated question.

Haley’s answer surprised our leading national media. But why? As the ex-governor of the slave state that was the first to secede from the union, Haley has always straddled this issue, weirdly, but mostly coming down on the side of the former Confederacy and its modern-day proponents. Though she’s of Indian descent and “of color” as our current categories go, she has often sounded like a nostalgic Southern booster of the supposedly noble “Lost Cause.” Running for governor in 2010, she told the Sons of Confederate Veterans that she would always promote the notion that the Confederate flag was “about the heritage and…this is not something that is racist.” That same year, she also wrote slavery out of the story, describing the Civil War “as two sides fighting for different values, one for ‘tradition,’ and one for ‘change.’” Ah, tradition.

Haley might not have hurt herself with Trump’s base; maybe she helped herself. But her slavery gaffe probably did hurt her the media and anti-Trump Republicans just as she was gaining the mantle of the strongest number-two behind Trump. She tarnished her image as a smart, comparatively moderate, likable woman of color who might appeal to other women and independent voters. In 2015 she got points when, after resisting the move for years, she ordered the Confederate flag removed from atop the capitol, after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine Black churchgoers who’d welcomed him to their Wednesday prayer meeting.