Politics / The US Had a Choice After 9/11. It Chose Wrong. In this week’s Elie v. U.S., our justice correspondent reflects on September 11. Plus: the stupidity of the “Trump Dividend” and the threat of AI.

Anti-war demonstrators hold hands at Union Square in New York City 11 September 2002 during a candle light vigil.

(Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)

This newsletter is going to hit your inbox on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which means you’re no doubt being flooded with remembrances and retrospectives.

This is a preview of Nation Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal’s weekly newsletter. Click here to receive this newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

And regrets. The country’s response to the worst terror attack in our history was to launch a global war of hysteria that consisted of rage-bombing two countries, destabilizing an entire region, and seeding a police state that has now been fully weaponized by an authoritarian regime against its own citizens. Moreover, every post-9/11 mistake we’ve made has been understood as a mistake in real time—not by all, or even most, people in this country, but by enough that nobody can credibly claim to have been unaware of the dangers.

But the majority of Americans were always going to want to respond to violence with more, overwhelming violence. The majority of people were always going to be willing to trade a little bit of liberty (especially liberty of people perceived as Other) for a little bit of (false) security.

On 9/11, I always think about what might have been. What if, instead of making war on countries that didn’t attack us, we had made the lives of the people living in those places better? What if we had raised their standard of living, instead of bombing their standard of living? What if President George W. Bush had committed our country to using renewable energy instead of starting a war for oil? What if New York City had built Freedom Apartment Buildings instead of the Freedom Tower?

9/11 was a tragedy, but it was also an opportunity to show the world what we really valued and cared about. I guess… we did.

The Bad and the Ugly

The battle over Missouri’s attempt to radically change its congressional maps to favor the GOP in the midterms—which start in [checks notes] two months—appears to be over. The Supreme Court rejected yet another appeal from state Republicans to change the maps, and the Missouri secretary of state—facing a contempt charge from the Missouri State Supreme Court—finally agreed to follow the law.

We’re still waiting for the Supreme Court to decide whether Donald Trump and the US Postal Service will be allowed to rig the midterms by restricting mail-in voting. But all the briefs have been filed, so we can expect the court to rule soon on how the freaking election is supposed to be administered. Wonderful system we’ve got here.

If I still had time to worry about actual legal issues (as opposed to Trump and the GOP’s extralegal election rigging), I would be super interested in the question of whether senior citizens should be allowed to vote by mail while others are not. As Adam Liptak explains in The New York Times, the question—which is at the heart of a recent Fourth Circuit ruling—runs smack into the constitutional heart of the rarely cited 26th Amendment, which prohibits denying the right to vote on account of age to anybody 18 years or older. Arguably, allowing seniors to vote by mail but not allowing others to do the same is a violation of the 26th. However, since making it easier for seniors to vote but harder for everyone else helps the Republican Party, I have to assume the Supreme Court will ignore this aspect of the amendment.

The Trump administration has officially proposed its new rules for the 2030 census. A few weeks ago, I wrote about how these rules were being designed both to help Republicans by undercounting minority populations and to stop people from being able to prove racial discrimination in voting.

Having failed to stop Trump’s ballroom, people are now suing to stop the president from building his stupid arch in DC. I will say once again that anything built by the Trump administration must immediately be torn down by the next Democrat to hold the White House as part of their first 100-days program. Knocking these things down should pay for itself, because I know there are a lot of people like me who would pay the government for the opportunity to take a few whacks with a sledgehammer at this stuff.

Inspired Takes

Maria Bartiromo was fired for double-crossing her alleged boss, Rupert Murdoch, to help her real boss, Donald Trump. In The Nation, Jeet Heer explains that she should have been fired much earlier.

I really enjoyed this piece in The Nation from Joseph Burney about how UC Berkeley is essentially the cause of and solution to all our tech-bro problems.

Occasionally, I need to be reminded that violent revolution won’t solve any of our problems. I know from history that going all Luigi Mangione only sounds good until the next strongman promises peace and security to the masses with the use of Madame la Guillotine. But sometimes I just want somebody to start the Rebel Alliance already. On Liberal Currents, Alan Elrod does the unpopular work of reminding people that real life is not like the movies, and that the authoritarians and would-be despots are almost always the ones who benefit from chaos.

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