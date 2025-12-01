Memo to Mayor: How You Can Accelerate the Development of Affordable Housing Don’t just freeze the rent of rent-stabilized units. Don’t allow their demolition at all.

A homeless man lies on the ground with his belongings while people pass him by in Manhattan, New York. (Seluck Acar / Getty Images)

Dear Mayor Mamdani,

Congratulations on your win. Many New Yorkers are counting on you to accelerate the development of affordable housing. But what about saving from demolition the existing rent stabilized units that are being torn down to make way for luxury housing? This is a little recognized trend. You now have the opportunity to stop this serious and continuous loss.

The citywide group, the Campaign for a Livable City, (I am a member) has been trying to call attention to this. The campaign includes affordable housing advocates, community organizers, parks defenders, historic preservationists. City Council members Gale Brewer (upper West Side), Christopher Marte (Lower East Side) and Sandy Nurse (Brooklyn) also recognize this and are planning to confront it. Plans are in the works to submit a bill to the City Council to require developers to replace on site the same number of affordable housing units that they tear down. But this could take time to get through the Council.

Instead, mayor elect, you could have an immediate impact. Don’t just freeze the rent of rent stabilized units; don’t allow their demolition at all. Require new apartment towers to contain the same number of affordable units on site that get torn down to make room for them. Require the rent to be comparable. That would, at least, stop the loss of existing affordable units while you do everything possible to build new affordable housing.

This hidden loss is happening all over the city, but it is not recognized. It already happened along 4th Avenue in Brooklyn over the last decade. No one really noticed because no one was tracking the loss. Only one group, the FRIENDS of the Upper East Side Historic Districts in Upper Manhattan’s Yorkville, has been tracking this trend since 2007 and trying to publicize the most egregious losses. Historically, Yorkville was once the first home in this city for scores of immigrants. Now it is home to a great ethnic variety of working families and young career builders. For many of them, these one-time tenements, most often rent-stabilized, are their last chance to afford to stay in New York City. They are being driven out.

Yorkville happens to be where the most egregious examples exist. That upper East Side neighborhood happens to have such a high concentration of these former tenements because of its history as a refuge for immigrants…

For example:

On Third Avenue and East 75th Street, 43 affordable units and four commercial units on the ground floor are being replaced by 38 high-end apartments in a new luxury building of unknown height, with no commercial units on the ground floor.

At 1045 Madison Avenue, 14 luxury units replaced four row houses with 13 affordable units and 9 commercial tenants. The commercial spaces lost were occupied by small local businesses.

At 355 East 86th Street, an intact, pristine row of 4-story upgraded redbrick tenements with street level stores was demolished for a 23-story luxury high-rise with unknown number of luxury apartments, none affordable.