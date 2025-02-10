Politics / The Democrats’ Choice: Fight Trump’s Oligarchy or Keep Groveling to Billionaire Donors Elon Musk’s power grab is finally energizing a resistance. But it’s already being undermined by the party elite’s dependency on Silicon Valley.

Demonstrators protest federal layoffs and demand the termination of Elon Musk from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2025. (Brian Dozier / AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s ongoing coup, taking over the administrative state, has succeeded in doing something Democrats have struggled to do for many months: remind voters why they hate Donald Trump so much and why he needs to be actively resisted. Trump’s first victory in 2020 produced immediate nationwide protests that roiled for weeks along with years of civil society agitation. The dismal sequel in 2024 has generated no immediate wave of dissent. In sharp contrast to events eight years earlier, the anti-Trump coalition, already weary not just from resisting Trumpism for a decade but also from having to defend the hapless presidency of Joe Biden, was stunned, demoralized, and withdrawn. As opposed to mass protests, there was a widespread disengagement from the news, an internal migration into private despair common to the onset of authoritarianism.

Musk’s power grab has changed all that: the spectacle of the world’s richest man exercising extra-constitutional power to review and possibly remake the internal computer network of the federal government, while also arbitrarily putting federal employees on leave and threatening to shut down whole agencies, raises the specter of massive corruption and authoritarianism to an immediate threat. Musk’s move has been met not just with the expected court challenges (which, while welcome, might slow down Musk, but as my colleague Elie Mystal cogently observes, are unlikely to stop him). Substantial protests are starting to break out again all over America: in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Nevada, and Washington, DC.

Resistance 2.0 is being born before our eyes—and there’s reason to hope it may be free of the vices of the earlier Resistance: pro-establishment nostalgia, a slavish fealty to the leadership of the Democratic Party, and a propensity to elevate grifters and crackpot conspiracy theorists.

Reporting on the protests in Washington for The Nation, Chris Lehmann observed that the ire of the assembled activists was directed not just at Musk and Trump but also the weak-kneed opposition of Democratic Party leaders, some of whom, like Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, spoke at the event. According to Lehmann, a “striking disjuncture between an aggrieved public demanding action and a national Democratic Party operating on autopilot was the backstory to the Treasury protest.”

Prodded by their angry base, Democratic leaders are starting to become more vocal, but finding themselves hobbled by the contradictions of their own relationship to the Silicon Valley plutocratic class that Musk belongs to.

The clearest argument against Musk and Trump is straightforward class politics: This power grab is a way for the superrich to control the public treasury, gain access to potentially lucrative data that should properly be under the safekeeping of government officials subject to congressional supervision, and prepare the ground for tax cuts to make the already wealthy even wealthier. As the world’s richest man, Musk makes a perfect villain in this narrative.

Senator Bernie Sanders—not himself a Democrat, but an important ally of the party—has been the most forthright in this line of attack. He’s long urged, with only partial success, for Democrats to target not just Trump but the wider oligarchy.

On Saturday, Sanders posted:

Elon Musk, the richest guy in the world, is going after USAID, which feeds the poorest people in the world. Next, he’ll go after the programs that impact you: Medicaid, Medicare, community health centers, Pell Grants, affordable housing. We can stop him.

This is a message that Sanders has been repeating for some time—and it is finally starting to take hold. Appearing on the podcast The Weekly Show on Friday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries suprisingly sounded the same note: “Republicans in the House, the Senate, the administration, they want to enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations. Follow the money. This is the reality of what is taking place. And in that process, they want to stick working-class Americans with the bill.”

This resonant class-war rhetoric rings hollow, however, because, as Politico reported that very day, Jeffries “quietly met with more than 150 Silicon Valley-based donors last week in California—an early step in Democrats’ efforts to repair relationships with a once-deep blue constituency.” According to one participant, “The singular focus was—how do we ensure Silicon Valley remains with Democrats because, right now, Silicon Valley is feeling very purple.”