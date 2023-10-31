Politics / Mike Johnson’s Creed Does Not Extend to Saving the Lives of Innocents in the Holy Land While Pope Francis and religious leaders of all backgrounds call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the new speaker of the House is all in for war.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Capitol Hill on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mike Johnson’s conservative colleagues greeted his election as Speaker of the House by posting images of the Louisiana politician kneeling on the floor of the House in a prayer circle with other evangelical Republicans. That, suggested US Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.), should be read as proof that the new speaker is “not afraid to look to his faith for guidance.”

Prayer is nothing new in American politics. Abraham Lincoln urged prayer during the Civil War for “the restoration of our now divided and suffering country to its former happy condition of unity and peace.” John Kennedy, while he went out of his way to explain that “I do not regard religion as a weapon in the Cold War,” took time on day two of the Cuban missile crisis to pray at Washington’s St. Matthew’s Cathedral. And, of course, the House and Senate begin each of their sitting days with a prayer from chaplains of all faith traditions.

Yet using the House floor itself for a prayer circle is a less common sight, which could be why Johnson’s very public and very political gesture—which took place during this year’s initial battles over Republicans efforts to fill the speakership—was greeted with skepticism on the part of veteran observers of Washington such as David Cay Johnston. The journalist and author argued that “members praying on the House floor offends both our Constitution and the New Testament, which denounces public displays of devotion.”

Johnston was, presumably, referencing the Book of Matthew, which recounts the Sermon on the Mount’s counsel: “And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.”

Obviously, Johnson and Johnston interpret the Christian Bible differently. But it is hard to misconstrue the adjoining section of the Sermon on the Mount, in which the Nazarene preached:

Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

This reading from Matthew, which has often served as an underpinning of advocacy for diplomacy and peacemaking, is one that Pope Francis returns to frequently, as he advocates for reconciliation in even the most difficult and divisive moments. Just last month, in a Vatican address, the pope reflected on the Sermon on the Mount and explained, “Forgiveness is the oxygen that purifies the air of hatred; forgiveness is the antidote to the poisons of resentment; it is the way to defuse anger and heal so many maladies of the heart that contaminate society.”