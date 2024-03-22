Activism / StudentNation / The Mama Bears of Montgomery County, Texas In 2022, three conservative Christian women with no prior political experience were elected to a school board. Are they part of a larger movement to undermine public education?

A meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Conroe Independent School District. (Conroe ISD)

Reading has always been an important part of Psalm Lawrence’s life. She was born in Chicago to a single mother, and her family emphasized education from an early age. “I didn’t grow up in the best living conditions or have the easiest time growing up,” she says. “But one thing my mom always made sure she did—whether we had somewhere to live or didn’t have somewhere to live—she made sure I read, and she read to me.”

In 2015, Lawrence’s family moved to Montgomery County, Tex., a booming jurisdiction north of Houston. She became a student in the Conroe Independent School District—the ninth largest school district in Texas and the 60th in the United States.

Later, she attended Conroe ISD’s Oak Ridge High School, where she enrolled in advanced English classes for all four years. During her senior year, Lawrence noticed a disturbing trend in her AP Literature and Composition class. “Almost every single book that we had read that year was up for potential banning or had already gotten banned.”

Many celebrated novels—including Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye—have recently been removed from libraries in Conroe ISD. In the 2022-2023 school year, Conroe ISD banned 59 books, more than any other school district in the greater Houston area. The year prior, they banned none.

“It’s happening in Austin too,” says Lawrence, who recently graduated from Oak Ridge High School and is now a student at the University of Texas at Austin, where she majors in African and African Diaspora Studies. “It’s happening in Dallas. It’s happening in Florida. It’s happening everywhere. This very calculated attack on public education…it’s not coming from nowhere. It’s very calculated”

The surge in book bans can be traced back to a change in Conroe ISD’s leadership. In November 2022, Misty Odenweller, Melissa Dungan, and Tiffany Baumann Nelson were elected to the district’s school board. The three women—who called themselves the “Mama Bears”—identify as conservative Christians and had no prior experience in local politics. In an interview with Lone Star Community Radio, Odenweller outlined the primary objective of her and her colleagues’ campaigns: “Our goal is not to ban books. Our goal is not to remove books from shelves. Our goal is to protect children.”

Despite Odenweller’s disavowal, book bans increased sharply after her election. Some parents within the district see the censorship as the Mama Bears’ misguided attempt to preserve the innocence of Conroe ISD’s children. Others doubt the sincerity of their actions. The Mama Bears’ relationship to State Representative Steve Toth (R-The Woodlands), as well as their financial ties to the statewide PAC Texans for Educational Freedom, suggest that their goals may expand far beyond the boundaries of Conroe ISD.

Odenweller, Dungan, Nelson, and Toth did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Dungan, Nelson, and Odenweller met through the Facebook group “Mama Bears Rising,” an organization in Montgomery County whose mission is to get mothers involved in local politics. Mama Bears Rising was founded by Cassandra Crowe, who was then working as a policy adviser for Texas Representative Steve Toth, and Jessica Brassington, who had previously worked as a holistic health coach.

In 2021, Brassington took to Facebook to air her grievances about Covid-19 policies, hospital protocols and vaccine mandates. There, a mutual friend introduced her to Crowe, who put her in touch with Representative Toth.

“That threw me into this whole new world of politics,” Brassington recalls. “I knew nothing about that. I really didn’t know anything on the local level.”

The organization officially launched on May 3, 2022, with a screening of The Mind Polluters at Grace Church, cohosted by Toth. According to its distributor, the self-described “filmmaking ministry” Fearless Features, the documentary “exposes the dark realities of the intentional grooming of children into a worldview at odds with the Christian faith, a worldview of rampant sexuality, homosexuality, and transgenderism.”