This Week

MAGA Murder Inc.

ICE kills again.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

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Graham Platner’s video dropping out of the US Senate race in Maine.

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Walls of Solidarity

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Street art in Barcelona expressing solidarity with Palestine, June 2026.

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Candles are lit during a vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national shot dead by a federal immigration agent, on July 8, 2026, in Houston.

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US Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner during a campaign event with the Maine AFL-CIO in Portland on May 1, 2026.

Graham Platner’s Downfall Was All Too Predictable Graham Platner’s Downfall Was All Too Predictable

Inexperienced and improperly vetted, the candidate was a disaster in the making.

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Hot as Hell

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Continued dependence on oil is boiling our planet.

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Abdul El-Sayed, candidate for US Senate in Michigan, speaks before Senator Bernie Sanders on May 3, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan.

Could Abdul El-Sayed Upend Democratic Politics for Good? Could Abdul El-Sayed Upend Democratic Politics for Good?

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