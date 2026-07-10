MAGA Murder Inc.
ICE kills again.
ICE kills again.
Democratic leaders have rightfully lost credibility. But that’s no excuse for political adventurers to seize the moment and pump up false saviors.
Street art in Barcelona expressing solidarity with Palestine, June 2026.
Trump’s constant cruelty can make it all seem routine.
Inexperienced and improperly vetted, the candidate was a disaster in the making.
Continued dependence on oil is boiling our planet.
If Michigan sends a Senator Abdul El-Sayed to Washington, traditional “electability” assumptions will have been shattered for good.