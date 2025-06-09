Politics / Will Trump and Musk Bring the Whole MAGA Coalition Down With Them? The rift between the former first buddies goes well beyond both men, intensifying fractures that have long lurked beneath MAGA’s surface.

Former first buddies Elon Musk and Donald Trump. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Allison Robbert / AFP via Getty Images)

We’ve all had bad breakups, but very few are bad enough to warrant a New York Times live alert feed. In the days since Trump and Musk’s relationship went gloriously kinetic on social media, the inferno has died down to furious, smoldering coals. Musk has deleted his accusation that Trump refuses to release the Epstein files because Trump himself is in them. Trump has stopped railing against Musk or overtly threatening his government contracts on Truth Social. But that threat remains real, as does Musk’s declared intent to start the “America Party.” The news cycle has (correctly) moved on to the administration’s violent crackdown on protest in LA, but this lover’s quarrel is far from over. Neither man excels at forgiveness.

Light a candle, melt it in a spoon, inject it directly into my veins. Finally—finally—this fragile, doomed alliance is splitting apart. I don’t just mean the one between Musk and Trump. The MAGA movement itself is splintering, and has been for quite some time. They’ve presented a united front in the face of the hated Liberal enemy, but they’ve won a lot of battles and the urgency is fading. With (tenuous) control over all three branches of government, MAGA can do (almost) whatever it wants, which in some ways is the worst thing that could happen to it. The factions within MAGA have incompatible worldviews and want very different things. They’ve all convinced themselves that Trump is secretly on their side, and—surprise!—this is almost universally not the case. The cracks began to show weeks ago, and now the foundation is crumbling before our eyes.

Let’s take a quick look at the different factions: who they are, what they want, and why almost all of them are beside themselves right now.

1. The National Socialists

Let’s dispense with the coyness and call these guys what they really are. Sure, they’re not the literal reincarnation of the Nazi Party circa 1933, and neither group can be called genuinely socialist. But like the National Socialists of yore, these guys want the good life—jobs, social welfare—for members of the nation and no one else. What “the nation” means varies from person to person, but it definitely doesn’t include immigrants or commies, or, you know. Undesirables. Low-IQ individuals. They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats, etc.

Members of this faction include Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and Josh Hawley. Generally speaking, they adore Russia, despise Ukraine, and either cheerlead genocide or despise Israel for all the wrong reasons. They’re giddy over ICE arrests and fully erect for the CECOT torture porn. Trump has followed through on his promise of cruelty, and no one’s happier about it than these assholes.

It’s about the only thing they’re happy about—that, and Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine. As their faction name suggests, these guys want to tax the rich and broaden (or at least maintain) the social safety net. Hawley is going to war in the Senate over Medicaid cuts in the Big Beautiful Bill, and he’s using progressive talking points (and natalism) to do it:

For the better part of 50 years, working wages have been flat in real terms. Working people cannot afford to marry when they want to, have the number of children they want to or raise those children as they want to. These days, they can barely afford to put a roof over their kids’ heads, to say nothing of health care.… Our voters not only want us to protect the social insurance they need to get by; they also want us to fight for a better life—for a better economy with the kinds of jobs and wages that allow working people to marry and start families, to buy homes and have a stake in their towns and neighborhoods.

Hawley’s apparent face turn surprised a lot of people, but it’s not a face turn and there’s nothing surprising about it. He’s a fiscal progressive and a social reactionary. Medicaid for Some. You know which ones.

Bannon’s doing the same thing with tax cuts for the rich. “Elon got the political class off the hook. That’s how you get the big beautiful bill,” he said on his June 4 War Room podcast. “If you want to stop the debt bomb, Elon? And the guys on Capitol Hill? You’re going to have to raise taxes. The wealthy cannot get an extension of the tax cut. That’s gotta go to the middle class and the working class. That has to be extended and it has to be made permanent.”

The national socialists have been on the outs within MAGA ever since that showdown between Bannon and Musk way back in December. Bannon lost decisively, but the scabrous bastard has come back from worse losses than this. He’s continued to sing Trump’s praises, bashed Big Tech, and patiently waited for the inevitable crack-up. He is well-positioned to take advantage of the Trump-Musk rift.

An ascendent Bannon would be extremely bad news. The national socialists are the second-most-dangerous group on this list because they get half of it right. Social safety nets are good. Medicare is good. Taxing the rich is good. It’s a lot easier to sell shit when you dip that shit in chocolate. The Democratic Party’s open scorn of the left and movement toward the center has ceded progressive political ground. Nature abhors a vacuum, so these assholes have set up camp and brought their fascism and Great Replacement Theory and various flavors of racism with them. Don’t sleep on the danger, and for God’s sake don’t mistake them for friends.

2. The Tea Party Rump State

Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Rand Paul, and the rest of what’s left of the Tea Party are having a terrible time right now. Their two fundamental beliefs are: Taxes are too high and the national debt is a national emergency. These people would rather die than pay off the debt by taxing the wealthy. Taxation is theft, remember? The only acceptable way out is to shred the social safety net, shrink the government, and liberate corporations from the shackles of things like “food safety” and “OSHA requirements.”

Trump’s shredded a few regulations, and the government is definitely smaller thanks to Musk’s chain-saw assault. But DOGE did not reduce spending in any meaningful way, and now Trump is dropping a $2.4 trillion time bomb on the American deficit. These budget hawks find the Big Beautiful Bill’s Medicaid cuts as intolerable as Hawley does, but for the opposite reason. Medicaid, Medicare, and (to some extent) Social Security are abominations before God; they are bankrupting our country and bankrolling indigence and must be stopped at all costs.

Then there’s the Federalist Society, which is older and ideologically broader than the Tea Party, but aligned in most ways: socially conservative, fiscally libertarian judges who love drowning the government in a bathtub unless that government wants to stop you from getting an abortion or marrying the person you love. Unfortunately for Trump, their whole “constitutional originalist” thing often means obeying at least some parts of the Constitution, which means they’ve been saying no to Trump, a lot. Trump’s had enough. He has declared war. The fiscal conservatives are truly in the doghouse these days.

3. The Cultists

I’m tempted to leave this group out entirely, because they overlap with other factions and because they’re barely sentient, but there are a lot of them and they’re worth at least a mention. These freaks worship Trump with a fervor that transcends coherent ideology and manifests in fanatical support of his every move. They have accepted Trump as their Lord and Savior, sometimes explicitly, and see themselves as soldiers in a holy war. These are the end times, and God has made them for such a time as this. They are locked in cataclysmic and eschatological battle with the demonic forces of Communism and Transgenderedism and Witchcraft. In other words, they have driven themselves utterly insane.

Trump always had die-hard followers, but the cult as we know it today started with QAnon. When The Storm failed to materialize and Q vanished without a trace, adherents discovered that the QAnon conspiracy has an identical structure to end-times charismatic Christianity. Swapping out Q for religious leaders, conspiracy peddlers, and YouTube prophecy required nothing but a find/replace command. They completed that transformation years ago.

Conspiratorial thinking is the only cult belief that exists separately from Trump’s will. Covid is a bioweapon. Masks are satanic. The deep state controls the weather. And, most importantly, there still exists an enormous cabal of demon-worshipping pedophilic elites who rape and sacrifice children for their adrenochrome in the basement of pizza restaurants. The Trump administration is supposed to expose this evil and defeat it. It was supposed to Lock Them Up.

Anyway, conspiracy peddler and deputy director of the FBI Dan Bongino now says Epstein killed himself after all. Musk now asserts that the Epstein files implicate Trump and the regime is covering for him. It’s a dangerous game. Musk knew Epstein too. The cultists are fully invested in Trump as their savior and are willing to believe the most outlandish conspiracy theories imaginable. I don’t think Musk’s (extremely plausible) claim is going to work out the way he thinks it will—not with this group, anyway.

4. Wall Street

Oh, Wall Street. You poor bastards. “Trump will be good for business!” you said. “Trump will relieve us of these troublesome regulations and make our precious tax cuts permanent. Why is the finger on that monkey’s paw curling?”

You thought Trump was joking about those tariffs. You thought he was just saying it to please those Bannonite freaks. You thought Trump would once again surround himself with people able to restrain his worst instincts and channel his animal spirits into business-friendly policy, even though it was obvious he’d completely and permanently broken with anyone who even thought the word “no” in his general direction.

The market can thrive in a lot of conditions that make life worse for the unwashed masses, but it cannot tolerate instability for long. Trump’s tariff policy changes day to day—the cost of imports fluctuates wildly and without warning. How is anyone supposed to plan for the future in this kind of climate? How can you order raw materials when their costs are so variable? How can you make long-term investments when the short term is so chaotic?

The thing that gets me about these guys is that, unlike the National Socialists or Tea Party Rump State, they could have gotten most of what they wanted by throwing in with the actual party of business: the goddamn Democrats, who were always willing to negotiate. Yes, their taxes might (might) be slightly higher. Yes, those regulations Trump shredded would remain. But you know what they wouldn’t have?! The tariffs Trump has talked about nonstop.

These people get what they fucking deserve. Unfortunately, we get what they fucking deserve as well.

5. Big Tech

This group is similar to Wall Street, but different enough to warrant its own section. Big Tech is worried more about regulations and antitrust actions than tax rates (though of course they’d prefer lower taxes as well). While Wall Street is conservative-coded, Silicon Valley was generically aligned with the Democrats, to the extent they got involved in politics at all, until very recently. They were relatively late to get on the Trump train, and those nerds are too awkward to even pretend that their change of heart is anything but mercenary.

And look, they’ve received some benefits. Then again, the administration openly supports breaking up the Google monopoly and keeps threatening to tariff companies like Apple and Samsung unless they manufacture their products on American soil (likely impossible). These latecomers are very much on notice. I don’t know how they expected this to end. Ten years ago, their companies were cutting-edge. Now, they’re dinosaurs. You either die a disruptor, or live long enough to become the disrupted.

Speaking of which…

6: The Disruptors (Tech Bros and Venture Capital)

Welcome to the winner’s circle.

This faction, which sometimes calls itself “little tech,” is the Silicon Valley miasma of would-be start-up founders, AI fetishists, crypto scammers, and—of course—the venture capital that feeds them. These are the guys who are winning right now. These are the guys who are killing it.