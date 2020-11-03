Welcome to The Nation‘s running Election Day issue-spotter log. Today, we’ll be keeping an eye on the news and trying to keep you informed about challenges to people exercising their vote. If anything breaks, we’ll let you know and give some brief analysis about what is happening. Ad Policy

One thing to remember, if you are personally having trouble voting, or see trouble brewing, please call the Election Protection Hotline: 866-687-8683. Experts and attorneys are standing by, waiting to help.

If you’ve already voted, sit back, grab your favorite comfort snack, and join us until the polls close.