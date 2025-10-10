Politics / Trump’s Vendetta Prosecution of Letitia James Is a New Low The New York attorney general has led the legal fight against Trump, and now he has mobilized the Justice Department to go after her. Edit

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (Andy Katz / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)

All day Thursday, I was texting with a group of friends about whether and how blue states could band together if President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, as Santa Monica Goebbels (Stephen Miller) is clearly salivating to do. I was certain about only one thing: Democratic Attorneys General, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, are already looking at that. That group began meeting before Trump was even elected to develop legal strategies for his likely assault on the rule of law. Having seen what he’s done in eight months, they are preparing for the worst.

Now James herself is a victim of that assault. Her indictment on at least one count of mortgage fraud is far worse, in my opinion, than what happened to former FBI director James Comey, indicted this week on specious perjury charges, although that is terrible. Comey had mostly removed himself from public life; James has been at the forefront of resisting Trump. I don’t expect her to step back from that fight because of this, but I think it needs to be said: It is one of the worst things this awful president has done. (Obviously, seizing brown people off the streets and detaining them is right up there. It’s so hard to pick just one!)

It’s tough to predict the arc of the moral universe in Trump’s America, but this vendetta prosecution is almost certain to fail. For those who haven’t followed closely, earlier this year a Trump toady uncovered one document in a mortgage James was sponsoring for a relative, saying she intended to live in the property as a primary residence. All the other mortgage documents showed that she properly reported she was helping a niece buy the property, and would not reside there. Trump’s Justice Department has already weaponized similar small infractions against California Senator Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. It’s a flimsy case.

Maybe as important, Trump has publicly declared war on James, who successfully prosecuted him for business fraud. Most famously, in a Truth Social post that The Wall Street Journal reports, and the White House admits, was meant to be a private message, Trump essentially ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after James, along with Comey and Schiff:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? …We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT.

This is a ludicrous, as well as vindictive, prosecution. When I first heard the news, I thought our legal correspondent, Elie Mystal, should write about it, but that would dignify this farce as meriting legal analysis. “This is somebody scrawling ‘I’m coming for you’ in blood on a bathroom wall,” Mystal texted me. “It’s not an indictment, it is a threat.”

I profiled James back in August, and centered her role in resisting Trump. Many of my sources got in touch immediately after the news broke. “Tish James was elected to protect the rights of New Yorkers and go after criminals like Donald Trump,” Eileen O’Connor, a leader of the NYCD16/15-Indivisible group, texted me. “She has done a fabulous job! The Justice Department has weaponized its power and is wasting our taxpayer money to harass Tish and others who resist tyranny.”

Higher Heights for America, a group that works to elect Black women, wrote: “Trump’s latest move against AG Letitia James is blatant political revenge, a dangerous abuse of power, and a direct attack on Black women in leadership.”

The Working Families Party’s email was pithiest. Subject line: “Hands Off Tish James.” (WFP is sponsoring a rally with that name in New York’s Foley Square at 5:30 on Friday.)

I also liked a text from a friend: “Trump done messed with the wrong Black woman.”