Politics / A Rematch in New York Could Help Turn the House Blue Laura Gillen should have won a congressional seat in 2022—but the New York Democratic Party was in shambles. This time, her creepy ex-cop opponent is going down.

Supporters at a rally for for Lauren Gillen, Democratic congressional candidate in New York, in Hempstead, New York, in October 2024.

(Adam Gray / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Freeport, New York—My train to NY-04 Long Island Democratic candidate Laura Gillen’s Latino canvass kickoff on Saturday got in a couple of minutes late. As I walked over, I was worried. A block away, I saw no one going in or out of the building where the event was being held. The windows were dark.

That’s because it was a packed house, and I barely fit in the door (though at least a dozen people streamed in after me). Harlem Representative Adriano Espaillat was at the podium, telling the crowd of a couple hundred, “The road to the majority for the House starts right here.”

“Hakeem Jeffries, our speaker, starts right here!”

“Yes we can!” turned into “¡Si se puede!” turned into “When we fight, we win!” and into “We’re not going back!” It was a mash-up of the excitement of 2008 and 2024. This was a Latino outreach event, but it was hugely multiracial. A Black woman approached me certain I’d come on her bus from New York City. (If only; I took the LIRR.)

Espaillat was preaching values. “Very often people make us think out there that the Democrats have no values. We have values! We have the American values. A woman’s right to choose. A worker’s ability to be part of a union. A good public education system: Yes, we need a strong border, but we need to greet that mom who walks 2,000 miles to knock on our door…. That’s our values. We have a big-tent approach to politics. Our strength is our diversity.”

Then we went back to the 1960s. “The whole world is watching! Europe, Africa, and Asia are watching!”

When Gillen took the stage, she followed up: “People are coming from all over New York State and beyond to make sure we flip this seat. Each and every one of you will help us make sure we have a win,” Gillen told them.

“The American dream is out of grasp for so many people,” she said. “We need an America based on love and compassion, not hate.” Then the chanting began: “We are not going back!” Gillen added: “We need to make sure we are living in 2025, and not under Project 2025.”

This is a 2022 rematch, one of at least five races New York Democrats fumbled only to see their party lose control of the House. That year, Gillen, a Democrat who’d unexpectedly won a Town of Hempstead executive seat in 2020, squared off against a GOP Hempstead executive, Anthony D’Esposito, and was expected to win. She lost by 10,000 votes.

But today, much-maligned New York Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs is ebullient standing next to Gillen. “This incredible team has already knocked 235,000 doors,” he told the audience. “And when we fight we win!… ¡Si se puede!”