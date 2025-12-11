King of Deadly Illegal Boat Strikes

Since September 2, the US has carried out more than 20 strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking in both the southern Caribbean and the eastern Pacific. At least 83 people have been killed.

Felipe Galindo
Felipe Galindo works in illustration, cartooning, animation, fine art and public art. His award-winning work is published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Narrative, and Mad. He is the creator of "Manhatitlan: Mexican and American Cultures Intertwined."


