Politics / Joe Lieberman and the Venality of Elite Bipartisanship The late senator embodied a consensus of militarism and plutocracy.

Joe Lieberman in 2010. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

The many eulogists of Joe Lieberman, who died Wednesday at age 82, are leaning heavily into two words: bipartisanship and morality. Representative Henry Cuellar, who belongs to the shrinking tribe of conservative Democrats that Lieberman adhered to for most of his life, voiced a common sentiment: “Joe’s focus on bipartisanship should be a model for us all in today’s polarizing political climate.” According to The New York Times’ obituary, Lieberman in 1998 became “a national voice of morality as the first major Democrat to rebuke President Bill Clinton for his sexual relationship with the White House intern Monica Lewinski.”

Both these terms of praise certainly describe Lieberman as he would have liked the world to see him, but his version of bipartisanship and morality also made him, for intertwined reasons, one of the worst American public figures of recent decades.

The unreflecting use of “bipartisan” as a positive term ignores the fact that really bad policies, as well as good ones, can be advanced when politicians work across party lines. Lieberman’s version of bipartisan boiled down to support for militarism and plutocracy, which won him fans among the donor class and right-wingers but did a great disservice to the nation.

Lieberman’s most significant act of bipartisanship was his strong support of George W. Bush’s foreign policy in the wake of the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001. Lieberman was a relentless cheerleader for all the disastrous decisions of that era: the suppression of civil liberties under the Patriot Act, the consolidation of the surveillance state in the Department of Homeland Security (whose creation he helped midwife), the deployment of lies about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction to sell an illegal and immoral war that led to hundreds of thousands of civilians being turned into refugees as well as thousands being maimed, tortured and killed. As a Democrat who was one of Bush’s loudest advocates, Lieberman practiced bipartisanship with a vengeance.

Lieberman’s repeated lies about weapons of mass destruction—a fabulation he continued uttering long after it had been definitively refuted by reality—throws into sharp relief the very narrow and constricted view of morality held by his eulogists. Lieberman was essentially a conservative, albeit one who adapted to the times and his Connecticut voters’ preferences on issues like abortion and a narrow form of gay rights. But beyond these issues, Lieberman, like many conservatives, practiced a vaunted morality that amounted to little more than sexual prudery.