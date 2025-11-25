Activism / How North Carolina Rose Up Against Trump’s Latest Anti-Immigrant Crackdown

“Operation Charlotte’s Web” may mobilize North Carolina’s working-class Latino members and allies to shift the political balance of power at the local, state, and national levels.

A person is detained by US Border Patrol agents on November 19, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The man sustained injuries to his face while agents wrestled him to the ground, after he tried to run. Federal Agents are carrying out “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” an ongoing immigration enforcement surge across the Charlotte region. (Ryan Murphy / Getty Images)

United States Border Patrol gave city leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, just two days’ notice before unleashing “Operation Charlotte’s Web” on November 15, the latest in a series of immigration operations targeting Democratic cities.

Secrecy and confusion seemed to be part of the playbook. When Border Patrol agents began appearing in Durham and Raleigh, more than two hours away from Charlotte, the mayors of both cities said they had no idea it was coming. A week into the operation, Democratic Governor Josh Stein wrote a stinging letter to the Department of Homeland Security, stating, “State officials have received no notice of planned immigration enforcement actions since these operations began.”

North Carolinians may have been largely kept in the dark about US Customs and Border Patrol’s immigration action, but Siembra NC, a Latino group founded in 2017 in response to the first Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants, was ready.

Siembra NC was at the center of a counter-movement that saw thousands quickly mobilize in churches, neighborhoods, and schools across North Carolina. The day before Board Patrol arrived in Charlotte, Siembra NC launched a widely shared website—OJO Obrero, or “Lookout, Workers”—mapping confirmed sightings of CBP agents and arrests.

They also began training an army of volunteers across the state to monitor Border Patrol activity and ensure the safety of immigrant communities. On the very day agents were raiding neighborhoods and workplaces, Siembra NC hosted a “Safe to School, Safe to Work, Safe to Worship” training that drew 400, sharing information on how to identify agents, organize neighborhood patrols, and de-escalate conflict. Word spread quickly: In the next few days, more than 1,000 volunteers packed Methodist and Presbyterian churches in Charlotte. When Border Patrol showed up in Durham and Raleigh, hundreds more signed up for trainings there. Just over a week after the raids began, Siembra NC reported that more than 4,000 patrol volunteers had been trained across the state, giving concerned North Carolinians a concrete way to channel their fear and outrage.

“People go to a training, take a shift, become shift leads, train other people,” said Nikki Marín Baena, the daughter of Colombian immigrants and codirector of Siembra NC. “Lots of people are suddenly able to take action quickly to help people get home safely, to help kids get home from school.”

While Marín Baena and Siembra NC say the raids of the past week are unique—the “highest alert situation we’ve ever faced”—it’s also a scenario they’ve been preparing for. The group has been organizing in Latino neighborhoods and workplaces to fight wage theft and connect community members. Before Border Patrol arrived this month, they had also trained more than 2,000 volunteers for their ICE Watch hotline to respond to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Trump and CBP certainly seemed eager to bring their law-and-order and anti-immigrant crusade to the battleground state of North Carolina. Charlotte, a genteel banking city with under 3 million people in its metro area, has seen violent crime plummet 20 percent since last year. But this summer, Trump turned the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian woman on a commuter train into a national MAGA cause célèbre, painting the city as a lawless war zone, attacking Charlotte’s Black mayor, Vi Lyles, and declaring that “the woman’s death is now on the hands of the Democrats.”

Charlotte is also a microcosm of North Carolina’s fast-changing demographics. Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is based, has seen its Latino population grow more than 50 percent since 2010, and its Asian communities swell by 83 percent.

As Charlotte’s newcomers have become part of the city’s fabric, Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in his first term helped fuel a backlash: In 2018, Mecklenburg Sheriff Gary McFadden was one of five Black Democrats in North Carolina elected on a platform of refusing to cooperate with ICE. McFadden told NPR that the latest operation was payback, because “we were very vocal about protecting our citizens and residents here and stood at the door each time immigration came in.” (Earlier this year, North Carolina’s Republican legislature passed a bill requiring localities to cooperate with federal immigration agencies.)