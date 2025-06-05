Politics / Harvey Milk Loved Something That Scares Pete Hegseth: Democracy The defense secretary’s scheme to rename a Navy ship honoring the LGBTQ+ rights activist is an insult to what’s most hopeful about the American experiment. Edit

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has chosen Pride Month as the time to order that the US Navy Ship Harvey Milk, which honors the remarkable legacy of the Navy veteran who became a groundbreaking advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, be renamed. The timing is insulting, just as the decision is indefensible. Yet Hegseth cannot change the history that Milk made. Nor will the defense secretary’s crude calculus diminish the promise of American progress that Milk’s advocacy embraced and so ably advanced.

That fundamental truth was outlined in 2016, when the ship was named for Milk, who joined the Navy during the Korean War and served with distinction on a submarine rescue ship before being forced to resign because of his sexuality, At the time, Obama administration Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus hailed Milk as an internationally recognized advocate for “justice, equality and freedom.”

Recalling Milk’s 1978 assassination, which came when he was serving as one of the first openly gay elected officials in the history of the United States, Mabus said Milk’s electoral activism and his outspoken advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community “offered hope for millions of Americans who were being ostracized and prosecuted just for who they loved.” Naming a Navy ship for Milk was just another reminder , said the navy secretary, that: “Even after death, his voice still spoke, his struggles continued and his cause [was] taken up by countless others.”

This notion apparently did not sit well with Hegseth and Trump’s Pentagon team, which, according to documents obtained by CBS News, has a “recommended list” for renaming Navy ships that includes civil rights champions, pioneering feminists, and labor rights activists. “Among them are the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers,” reported the network.

Choosing to rename Milk’s ship during Pride Month, which for decades has celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, is the kind of blatant slap in the face prized by the Trump administration. But the Pentagon has chosen to be coy about the move, even as defense sources told journalists that it was intentional. A Pentagon spokesman would only say, “Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history and the warrior ethos” (emphasis added).

The current administration’s “priorities” have never been aligned with a vision of the American experiment as an ongoing struggle to expand democracy and freedom, one which—at its best—has been powered by a Lincolnian faith that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

But this is the faith that Harvey Milk embraced—and proved could be made real.

Milk was a militant believer in small-d democracy who preached a politics of liberation and radical inclusion that demanded a place for members of every disenfranchised and dismissed community in the corridors of power—not pleading merely for tolerance or recognition, but campaigning for election as city supervisors, mayors, senators and presidents.

Operating on the premise that it was possible to carry the “democracy is in the streets” activism of the 1960s into the local elective politics of the 1970s, Milk argued that seeking public office was a way to “make a statement.” By doing so, he explained, “You say, ‘I’m here, pay attention to me.’” But he did not want to stop there. He wanted to win in order to shape policy and provide “a green light” for others who would do the same.

That determination to fight, in coalition with all who were on the outside, framed a broader vision for a movement politics that would see Milk join union picket lines, champion gender equity, defend the neglected elderly, fight against apartheid abroad and racism at home, and boldly declare, “It takes no compromise to give people their rights… it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression.”