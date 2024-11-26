Deadline Poet / November 26, 2024

Gaetz as Attorney General?

Calvin Trillin
Matt Gaetz
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Outrageous pick? For sure, but that’s the point.
Trump wants to prove he’s got the clout of kings.
So what if Gaetz, by chance, is not confirmed?
Is Harvey Weinstein waiting in the wings?

We cannot back down

We now confront a second Trump presidency.

There’s not a moment to lose. We must harness our fears, our grief, and yes, our anger, to resist the dangerous policies Donald Trump will unleash on our country. We rededicate ourselves to our role as journalists and writers of principle and conscience.

Today, we also steel ourselves for the fight ahead. It will demand a fearless spirit, an informed mind, wise analysis, and humane resistance. We face the enactment of Project 2025, a far-right supreme court, political authoritarianism, increasing inequality and record homelessness, a looming climate crisis, and conflicts abroad. The Nation will expose and propose, nurture investigative reporting, and stand together as a community to keep hope and possibility alive. The Nation’s work will continue—as it has in good and not-so-good times—to develop alternative ideas and visions, to deepen our mission of truth-telling and deep reporting, and to further solidarity in a nation divided.

Armed with a remarkable 160 years of bold, independent journalism, our mandate today remains the same as when abolitionists first founded The Nation—to uphold the principles of democracy and freedom, serve as a beacon through the darkest days of resistance, and to envision and struggle for a brighter future.

The day is dark, the forces arrayed are tenacious, but as the late Nation editorial board member Toni Morrison wrote “No! This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

I urge you to stand with The Nation and donate today.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

More from The Nation

The Silver Lining of the Pam Bondi Nomination

The Silver Lining of the Pam Bondi Nomination The Silver Lining of the Pam Bondi Nomination

While Bondi is a Trump loyalist who will do real damage, she won’t be as dangerous as one of the Federalist-Society ideologues who might have gotten the post.

Elie Mystal

Low Skill Club

Low Skill Club Low Skill Club

Takeover dreams.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

Scott Bessent speaks at the National Conservative Conference in Washington, DC, July 10, 2024.

Only a Working-Class Party Can Challenge Donald Trump’s Corruption Only a Working-Class Party Can Challenge Donald Trump’s Corruption

GOP plutocracy thrives as long as Democrats remain beholden to Wall Street.

Jeet Heer

Harris gets cozy with Liz Cheney.

Reckoning With the Election Results Reckoning With the Election Results

What went wrong—and what we have to do now.

D.D. Guttenplan

A Popular Opinion A Popular Opinion

The Nation has long opposed the Electoral College.

Richard Kreitner

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Why Shirley Chisholm Was Right

Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Why Shirley Chisholm Was Right Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Why Shirley Chisholm Was Right

The California Democrat explains why, during her 25 years in Congress, it was important for her “to disrupt and dismantle and build something that’s equitable and just and r...

Q&A / John Nichols