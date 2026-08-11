Feature / “Nobody Is Resting”: Meet the Grassroots Advocates Defending the Right to Vote At a time when the US president is actively interfering in elections, these groups, activists, and officials are protecting their local systems from federal sabotage.

This article appears in the September 2026 issue, with the headline “The Democracy Defenders.”

Coolidge, Arizona, is a speck of a town, a place of small wooden bungalows, a few diminutive mom-and-pop stores, and a large number of churches, the steeples of which compete in height with the nearby saguaro cacti. It emerges like a heat mirage out of the desert dust an hour’s fast drive southeast of Phoenix. Blink and it could disappear just as quickly.

From its small, single-story cinder-block offices in Coolidge, Rural Arizona Engagement, or RAZE, is coordinating a campaign to expand voter rights, to educate its mainly Latino target population (nearly one-third of the state’s population is Latino) on how and where and when to vote this fall, and what to do if federal agents attempt to intimidate them at polling places or if their mail-in ballots are not delivered by the US Postal Service. It is also lobbying for the creation of voting centers around the state, which can be utilized by residents from any part of the county they are in, and more drop boxes, which would increase access for voters in remote parts of the state, who often have to drive hours to cast a ballot.

RAZE believes that the expansion of voting centers is crucial for increasing turnout. After all, President Donald Trump continues to undermine the electoral process, from forcing out the members of the independent federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to pressuring lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which the Brennan Center for Justice has said “would be the most restrictive voting bill ever passed by Congress,” while the US Supreme Court has already weakened the protections provided by the Voting Rights Act. RAZE and its allies scored a major success earlier this year when, after a long and often acrimonious political debate, Apache County agreed to open voting centers. “It was a huge win,” Kassandra Alvarez, RAZE’s communications director, tells me in the poster-bedecked conference room in the Coolidge offices. “It’s a huge example of how you can make change locally.”

Arizona activists are leading by example in other vital ways. Every day, even in the triple-digit heat that scorches the desert from May through October, idealistic young RAZE canvassers head into remote rural areas, urging residents to add their names to the state’s early-voting list so that they’ll automatically be sent a ballot in the mail. It isn’t easy work. During the 2024 election, canvassers reported having guns drawn and dogs unleashed on them. Some had their car tires slashed. Others had their locations publicized on social media. But the canvassers see their work as an integral part of a national struggle over voting rights, particularly with regard to ballot access and the integrity of the vote count, that is shaping up to be the crucial backstory of the 2026 midterms.

From Fulton County, Georgia, to Los Angeles, the assault on democracy has intensified in recent months. Election deniers are suing to gain access to local voter rolls, looking to purge them of people who they claim—without evidence—are not US citizens. And beyond interfering in the upcoming elections via his actions at the EAC and at the Capitol, where he has so far failed to persuade Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, Trump has signed a slew of executive orders in an effort to undermine the vote-by-mail systems that were used by at least 48 million voters in the 2024 elections—a disproportionate number of whom lean Democratic—and to mandate onerous voter-ID requirements. One such order, which is facing legal challenges, calls for the US Postal Service to run its own citizenship tests on prospective recipients and to refuse to deliver ballots to those it concludes are noncitizens. The Postal Service is reportedly drawing up plans to implement Trump’s order, floating the idea of not delivering ballots in states that refuse to hand over their voter rolls to the feds. It’s unclear whether the Postal Service will move ahead with those plans or whether a court will halt the order before the midterms.

“It’s a very dark time and moment for our country and our state,” says Sam Liebert, the Wisconsin state director of the voting-rights group All Voting Is Local, which has branches in eight battleground states, referring to the Trump administration’s pressure on Milwaukee and other Wisconsin cities regarding their voter rolls and vote-counting systems. “They will stop at nothing to meddle in elections.”

Come the midterms, Trump—whose approval ratings have been plummeting over his handling of the economy, immigration, and his war on Iran—may well try to seize control of the voting process by declaring a national emergency. But many of the most significant efforts to suppress the vote and manipulate election outcomes are more prosaic. They are already underway in counties around the United States, often pitting election deniers, who have captured more than 20 percent of recent statewide races for offices that oversee elections, and other Trumpist state legislators against groups like RAZE and the Democratic secretaries of state who have pledged to protect their electoral systems from federal efforts to sabotage them.

Getting out the vote: Members of Rural Arizona Engagement at a recent staff meeting. RAZE’s canvassers travel to remote areas to make sure that residents are able to vote by mail. (Courtesy of RAZE)

In Arizona and elsewhere, frontline defenders of democracy are using a combination of legal action, public education, and street protest to combat the election deniers’ growing array of tactics. In Democratic-controlled states, legislators are also passing laws that bolster protections against federal interference in elections. And 11 states, including, most recently, New Jersey, have passed versions of the now-neutered Voting Rights Act to stop racially based gerrymandering and to provide courts with the power to intervene in assaults on the voting process in their jurisdictions. But in states like Arizona, which has a GOP-controlled Legislature and a Democratic-controlled executive branch, these battles over access to the polls are sowing division between the different branches of government.

At every step of the way, Arizona’s GOP state legislators and conservative county elections recorders have attempted to block the efforts of the state’s emerging voting-rights coalitions, both within the Legislature and among grassroots organizations, to expand the number of people who vote. Taking cues from the Trump administration, conservative Arizona politicians have proposed a raft of laws—many of them based on draft legislation provided by think tanks like the American Legislative Exchange Council and Heritage Action, an advocacy organization for the Heritage Foundation—that would put up road blocks to mail-in voting, further tighten the state’s already stringent voter-ID laws, limit the number of voting centers and drop boxes for ballots, and set up surveillance cameras around the drop boxes. One particularly Trumpian legislator even proposed a bill that would have made ICE’s presence at voting sites not just legal but mandatory. In Maricopa County, the elections recorder, a MAGA figure named Justin Heap, has been ramping up challenges to voter registration and ballot signatures. “Every week there’s a new threat,” says Alex Gulotta, the Arizona state director of All Voting Is Local. “We’re doing the best we can to not get distracted.” (Heap’s office ignored interview requests from The Nation for this article.)

To date, most of these laws have not passed, and others have been vetoed by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. But in some counties, such as Apache County in the northeast or sprawling Yuma County in the southwest corner of the state, where many Indigenous people and immigrants without stable housing do not have mailboxes or permanent addresses (homes on tribal reservations typically do not have street addresses) where they can receive mail-in ballots, election-denying county recorders have, over the past couple of election cycles, dramatically increased the number of ballot signatures they challenge. They have also unilaterally set up surveillance systems around election sites, despite the objections of Arizona’s secretary of state, Adrian Fontes. RAZE and other advocates claim that in an era of indiscriminate ICE raids, these cameras are likely to intimidate eligible Latino voters and discourage them from voting.

“I think their intentions are bad,” says Edel Ochoa, a 19-year-old nursing student from the remote border community of San Luis. A soft-spoken and earnest young man with large glasses and a shock of curly hair, Ochoa is working as a political intern with RAZE this year and spoke to me at its Coolidge offices. “It’s a matter of fear,” he adds. “They’re trying to intimidate people.”

The organization’s chief of staff, Andrea Varela, wearing a maroon RAZE T-shirt emblazoned with a quote from Aristotle on the need for a strong middle class, concurs. “Our communities are being targeted,” she says. “And it’s not a coincidence. We see with everything going on at the national level that things become very difficult at the local level. It’s causing people of color and our communities to feel like they don’t have their voice.”

But a coalition of more than 20 voter-protection groups stands ready to intercede. The coalition is shoring up a people-powered monitoring system to ensure that neither the GOP nor federal agents intimidate people at polling stations statewide. The groups, ranging from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the American Civil Liberties Union to the Arizona Faith Network and the Arizona Native Vote Election Protection Project, are also ready to file legal challenges if election processes “are turned into political theater,” says Jenny Guzman of Common Cause Arizona. And they have gamed out how to quickly mobilize large numbers of people should the feds try to prevent vote counts from taking place in Phoenix and other large cities. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Guzman says.

Ready for the worst: Adrian Fontes is preparing his office to deal with potential federal interference in the 2026 midterm elections. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Sitting in his flag-and-balloon-festooned campaign headquarters in Phoenix, Secretary of State Fontes, wearing jeans and a deep-blue linen sports jacket, alternates between righteous anger at what the Trump administration is attempting to pull off and confidence that, when push comes to shove, the democratic system will hold.

“The fraudsters and the hucksters [are] trying to get the conversation turned away from the [pro-democracy] work that gets done,” he says. “They’re trying to make everybody scared, and they’re trying to make everybody intimidated…. You realize it is just noise and bluster. It has an anti-voter and anti-‘little-d’-democracy intent behind it.”

For months now, Fontes’s office has been deliberating about what will happen if the Trump administration sends ICE agents to polling places or uses other federal agents to disrupt the voting process. “We’ve got protocols for dispatching law enforcement,” he says. “Because ICE agents don’t have any legal authority to be at polling places whatsoever. We’ve got our courts that will be on a hair trigger, ready to issue orders as quickly as possible.”