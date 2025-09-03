Politics / Sisterhood Could Be Powerful The victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell’s sex-trafficking scheme are increasingly banding together—and could wind up outing more famous Epstein customers on their own.

Representative Ro Khanna speaks during a news conference with alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein outside the Capitol on September 3. Khanna and Representative Thomas Massie have introduced the Epstein List Transparency Act to force the federal government to release all unclassified records from the cases of Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

I tuned into Wednesday’s Capitol Hill press conference featuring survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s decades of sex trafficking, out of a sense of solidarity but with no expectation of breaking news. I discovered what was news to me anyway.

More than 100 victims were expected to turn out and I easily counted dozens; eight spoke. “Minor number one” in federal complaints against Jeffrey Epstein came forward publicly, and movingly, for the first time. Brazilian immigrant Marina Lascera dropped out of high school at 14 to provide Epstein with “massages” for $300, in order to support her mother and sister. It turned into regular sexual abuse.

“Every day I hoped he would offer me a real job…an assistant? That day never came. I had no way out…until he finally told me I was too old for him,” Lascera said today. She was 17. When girls like her got too old, the survivors’ attorneys explained, that’s when Epstein and Maxwell began to traffic them to men who were fine abusing the older but still barely legal girls. I didn’t know that. At least four of the witnesses who spoke said they were recruited at 14.

The women and their attorneys came to Washington to support an effort by GOP Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna to force a House vote on releasing the Justice Department’s Epstein files. You’ll recall that Donald Trump ran on making the files public, back when his minions insisted they’d implicate powerful Democrats. When he got into office, and Attorney General Pam Bondi found the files contained many mentions of Trump—they might have been perfectly innocent mentions—suddenly the files weren’t important. Bondi released a stringently redacted version and even right-wingers cried cover-up. The White House has been digging out of this hole ever since.

Massie has three Republican cosponsors—Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert. He only needs two more to force the vote. (All 212 Democrats have signed on.) But Trump immediately called today’s Epstein allegations “a Democrat hoax,” and the White House said that signing on to Massie’s bill would be viewed as a “very hostile act to the administration.” Another way of saying it: Republicans who do so might well face primary challenges.

Hours later, they had no new supporters. But that’s not to say it’s over.

I was struck by survivor Lisa Phillips, an model Epstein recruited with promises of career help, announcing that, in the absence of government action, the increasingly bonded group of survivors “will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. Stay tuned for more details.” I look forward to that.

Survivors’ attorney Brad Edwards offered an odd piece of news that at least I didn’t know before: Real estate mogul Donald Trump, not yet a politician, offered to help him, back in about 2009, with his case representing survivors. That was confusing; Epstein had just received a sweetheart deal from then–US Attorney Alex Acosta, pleading guilty to only two counts of procuring an underage prostitute, even though Edwards as well as state and local law enforcement had put together a much broader case, with many more victims, involving much more serious crimes. (Epstein served just over a year at a minimum-security prison where he had the daily right to come and go.) Why would Trump try to help in 2009? What could he do? Edwards wouldn’t say.

Edwards also refused to answer a question about whether there were any public figures among the Epstein friends and associates in the government files (or in his clients’ calendars). Understandably. He gave a more intriguing answer when someone asked if there is any reason to believe Epstein had intelligence ties (which is why Acosta was rumored to have let him off easily). “I’d say look at the CIA, FinCen [financial services crimes], the SEC, the FBI. Do your jobs,” he said at the press conference today.

Some of Epstein’s victims also suffered for his crimes. Haley Robson, recruited at 16, admitted that Epstein made her a deal—she could give him regular $300 massages, or she could recruit her high school friends to provide them. Tearfully, she said she chose to recruit others. When the stepmother of a classmate told police about Epstein’s predations, Robson, then 18, was treated like his collaborator, not his victim: “The police treated me like a criminal. I was portrayed by the press as a predator.”