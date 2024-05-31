Politics / Donald Trump Was Convicted Because of Democracy—Not in Spite of It Manhattan voters elected a district attorney who promised to apply the rule of law to a former president. He did just that.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stands with members of his staff at a news conference following the conviction of former president Donald Trump in his hush-money trial on May 30 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Immediately after his historically unprecedented conviction on 34 charges of falsifying business records, Donald J. Trump tried Thursday to suggest that the jury’s decision was an affront to democracy. “The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people. And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” said the presumptive Republican nominee for president of the United States, before he ripped into the prosecutor who brought the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “You have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing. We didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a very innocent man.”

As usual, Trump got it wrong.

Trump was not convicted in spite of democracy. He was convicted because of democracy.

Alvin Bragg pursued Trump as an elected prosecutor, a popularly chosen law enforcement officer who did the job that voters assigned him.

In 2021, Manhattan voters were asked to fill one of the most powerful prosecutorial positions in the country. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. had chosen not to seek a fourth term. Bragg won an eight-way Democratic primary, defeating veteran local, state and federal prosecutors, a civil rights attorney, a legislator, and a public defender who had had been a competitor on Survivor and The Amazing Race. Bragg then went on to defeat a Republican criminal defense lawyer, who had a record as a local prosecutor and top lawyer with the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, by a landslide 84-16 margin.

Bragg did not obtain his position in a backroom deal. He did not get it via official scheming, or some arrangement to “get Trump,” as the former president imagines. He was elected.

Bragg won the support of hundreds of thousands of voters because they recognized his striking experience as a distinguished Harvard Law School graduate who had served as the chief of litigation and investigations for the New York City Council, an assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and chief deputy attorney general of New York State. He ran with the influential support of the New York Times editorial board, which described the candidate as “a talented prosecutor with the endorsement of former colleagues across the wide swath of the legal system” and argued that he offered “the experience, the nimbleness and the moral compass Manhattan needs.”

On the basis of his experience, Bragg ran as the candidate who was ready and willing to hold the wealthy and the powerful, including when necessary former presidents, to account. He reminded voters that, as a state prosecutor, “I have sued Trump over 100 times. I can’t change that fact, nor would I. That was important work.”

Moreover, Bragg used his experience to distinguish himself from Vance. “The district attorney, [Bragg] argued, had appeared soft on the rich and powerful, declining to prosecute two of Trump’s children several years earlier on accusations that they misled potential buyers in the struggling Trump SoHo condo-hotel,” noted the Times.