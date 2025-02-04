Politics / Defeating the Democratic Party Elites Is Just the First Step The party faces a choice: Will it embrace the grassroots energy behind its newly elected leadership? Or allow Trump and his corporate allies to tighten their grip on the country?

Grassroots action: Our Revolution at the Democratic National Committee leadership election on Saturday.

(Courtesy of Our Revolution.)

In a stunning upset against the Democratic establishment, Ken Martin—the Minnesota state party leader—won the race to be the new chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on the first ballot on Saturday. Jane Kleeb—an Our Revolution founding board member and climate activist—was elected to serve as the president of the Association of State Democratic Chairs and vice chair of the party.

These victories are a grassroots triumph against the political establishment—Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries—and their billionaire benefactors, who were all aligned behind Ben Wikler, the other top candidate in the chair race. Martin beat Wikler by nearly two to one, despite his opponent’s being bankrolled by LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and George Soros, who in the past has propped-up Third Way, the Center for American Progress and other “centrist” organizations working to silence populist voices.

Since Bernie’s first presidential run in 2016, grassroots activists have demanded a party that fights unapologetically for working people—and with this leadership shift, the base has finally made its voice heard. Martin, Kleeb and other newly elected DNC officers promise the end of the corporate influence that has corrupted the party for decades.

But it’s up to the grassroots to hold the new Democratic leadership accountable.

The decades-long dependence on billionaires has fundamentally undermined the Democratic Party’s credibility as an opposition party. Democrats claimed to be the party of the working class—while still taking money from the same elites who rig the system. If the party is serious about becoming a true opposition force, it must now fully commit to a grassroots fundraising model—one that rejects corporate influence and restores faith in its ability to fight for working-class Americans.

Our Revolution recently surveyed over 5,000 of our most active supporters, and only 14 percent said they were confident that Democratic leaders could effectively counter Trump and his agenda. Nearly nine in 10 called for Democratic politicians to reject corporate money and influence, yet 12 percent have already given up on the party entirely.

This growing frustration is evident in comments from grassroots activists. One supporter put it bluntly: “The Democratic Party needs to stop playing nice and fight fire with fire. I’m sick and disgusted today. I am ashamed of our country and the fact that there is no real plan to overhaul the Democratic Party.”

Another echoed a common sentiment: “I am not motivated to give Democrats money because I don’t think they know how to fight effectively, and I don’t trust them to do what is necessary to effect real change.”

The message is clear: The Democratic base is done with half-measures. Our members voted and said unequivocally that they want the new leadership to commit to this agenda:

Reject corporate influence by renouncing billionaire money and dark money that flood Democratic primaries to silence progressives. Groups like AIPAC’s super PAC and the United Democracy Project have spent millions to crush progressive challengers—often using Republican donor cash. If Democrats want to be a true opposition party, they must end this backroom influence and stand with working people—not the wealthy elites rigging both parties.

Hold Trump and his crew of oligarchs accountable through bold, unified opposition

Fight for working-class Americans and populist policies to deliver good jobs and a healthy planet

While Democrats regroup, Trump is wasting no time rewarding the oligarchs who bankrolled his campaign. His administration has already rolled back Biden-era environmental protections, ramped up fossil fuel production, and gutted regulations on Big Tech—all policies that serve the interests of both the oil industry and Silicon Valley’s AI and cryptocurrency expansion.

Trump has also launched a systematic effort to consolidate power, purging career civil servants and replacing them with industry executives and political loyalists. Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy now serve corporate interests rather than the public good.

Simultaneously, Trump and his billionaire allies are tightening their grip over our public square. His administration’s attacks on the press, combined with Big Tech’s increasing dominance over digital discourse, are fragmenting public debate and enabling the spread of misinformation. Companies like Palantir are expanding state surveillance, further eroding civil liberties.