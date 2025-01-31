Politics / What the Next DNC Chair Must Do to Save the Party Yes, pushing back against Donald Trump is essential. But to do that, the Democrats must turn themselves into a fighting force for economic justice.

Candidates for DNC chair meet in Detroit on January 16, 2025. (Politico / YouTube)

Democrats are reeling from the defeats they suffered in last November’s election. On Saturday, they have their first big chance to determine how to bring themselves back from the political wilderness—by selecting a new slate of leaders for the Democratic National Committee.

The party has credible candidates for the post of DNC chair, and for the various vice chair and executive positions that will be filled by the 448 party insiders, labor leaders, and elected officials who will make the call.

Much of the media has been focused on the contest for chair because of the prospect that the winner could emerge as a leading face of opposition to the dangerous presidency of Donald Trump. That’s especially true, argue activists with groups such as MoveOn and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, if it is a dynamic figure such as Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler, one of two front-runners in the race for the top job, the other being Minnesota party chair Ken Martin, a veteran organizer who was mentored by progressive former US senator Paul Wellstone.

Certainly, pushing back against Trump will be a vital task for the new top team. But that’s not enough. Democrats need leaders who will drive a radical transformation of their party’s character and vision. After all, this is a political organization that, despite its considerable resources and hard-working candidates, could not muster enough support in 2024 from its traditional base of working-class voters to defeat Republicans with positions so irrationally plutocratic that they would, just a few years ago, have been on the far fringe of American politics.

The overhaul must be both internal and external.

What’s needed is a Democratic Party where grassroots activists and their allies in labor, environmental, and civil rights organizations sweep the pablum of past messaging aside and replace it with an absolute commitment to economic and social and racial justice that gives frustrated Americans something to vote for.

That means that the next DNC chair cannot be simply a competent manager—or, worse yet, a mere fund-raising complement to the party’s plodding congressional leadership. The chair, along with the vice chairs, must lead in a way that ensures that Trump and his minions aren’t the only ones defining our political moment.

History tells us what is required. The party has had transformational chairs in the past: Paul Butler, who was known for “his acidly articulate speeches against the Democratic leaders of Congress, southern segregationists” in the 1950s; Ron Brown, who made a real commitment to diversity and new-voter mobilization (with the help of the Rev. Jesse Jackson) in the late 1980s and early 1990s; and Howard Dean, who introduced the 50-state strategy with considerable success in the 2000s. But what the party needs just now is a new Fred Harris—a 21st-century version of the fierce Oklahoma populist who shook up the DNC during his brief tenure in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

They don’t make politicians like Harris anymore. But today’s DNC members should be looking for a leader who can approximate his combination of internal and external populism.

Harris, the senator from Oklahoma who famously sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976 with the slogan “Tax the Rich!”—and the campaign promise of “No More Bullshit!”—died last fall at age 94. Most of the obituaries remembered him as a committed anti-racist (he was the last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, which identified “pervasive discrimination and segregation” as an explanation for the riots that swept American cities in the 1960s), the one senator who had the wherewith all to vote against the Supreme Court nomination of Lewis (“Powell Memorandum”) Powell, and the champion of a progressive populism that anticipated the anti-corporate, pro-worker, take-down-the-oligarchs politics of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr., Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.