Politics / Did the Supreme Court Just Grow a Spine? The court’s ruling ordering Trump not to deport a group of Venezuelan immigrants was an unprecedented rebuke. Are they finally taking back power?

Members of Donald Trump’s cabinet (L) stand and applaud as members of the Supreme Court stay seated during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

There is an oft-used idiom in my community: “Stop playing in my face.” It can be loosely translated as “Sir, your lies mock my intelligence. Desist from these obvious falsehoods or I shall be roused to combat.”

At 1 o’clock on the morning of Saturday, April 19, the Supreme Court issued a terse, one-paragraph order that amounted to John Roberts telling Donald Trump to stop playing in his face. The court, by a presumed vote of 7-2, ordered Trump to halt a number of planned deportations to El Salvador of immigrants being held in Texas. I believe this is the first time that a majority of Supreme Court justices have gotten pissed at the Trump administration’s lawless refusal to follow basic court orders. If the court is ever going to fight for constitutional principles in the face of fascist overreach, it might be here and now.

The order was issued in a case called A.A.R.P v. Trump (no relation to the old folks nonprofit), which involves Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport people without due process. The procedural backstory of how this case got in front of the Supreme Court is complicated, but important.

On April 7, the court issued a ruling in Trump v. J.G.G., a case that also involves Trump’s spurious use of the Alien Enemies Act and that has gotten a lot of attention because the Republican judge presiding over it in the district court, James Boasberg, has tried to slow Trump’s mass deportations. When it was appealed to the Supreme Court, it ruled that the Trump administration had to provide potential deportees with reasonable and timely notice of their deportation, and be given clear instructions on how they could challenge their abductions.

Following that case, the ACLU was able to get a number of temporary restraining orders (TROs) halting Trump’s mass deportations in three regions: The Southern District of New York, the District of Colorado, and, critically, the Southern District of Texas. The ACLU also asked for a TRO in the Northern District of Texas, but that application (called A.A.R.P. v. Trump to get a sense of where this is going), was denied by Trump-appointed Judge James Hendrix.

Trump seemed to comply with the TROs. But on April 18, reports surfaced that Venezuelan nationals were being “loaded onto buses” headed toward northern Texas—almost certainly as a way to get around the TROs in other districts. As bad, the immigrants received only 24-hours notice of their impending removal—and that notice was written in English (despite the fact that the majority speak only Spanish) and did not include instructions on how to appeal.

In response, the ACLU renewed its objection to the denial of a TRO in Northern Texas and filed emergency appeals with the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (the extremist, MAGA appellate court that covers Texas) and with the Supreme Court.

Given recent experience, I went to bed on April 18 fairly certain that, by the time I woke up, another group of people would have been illegally deported to El Salvador, never to be heard from again, while the Supreme Court twiddled its thumbs and redirected the ACLU back to the Fifth Circuit. That’s been the hallmark of the Supreme Court’s capitulation to the Trump administration this term: First, it delays; then, it hide behind procedure. Back during the Biden era, when the court didn’t like something, it would move quickly, via its “emergency” or “shadow” docket, to stop the administration from acting. But with Trump, the court takes its time, forcing everybody to appeal to the proper courts, in the proper order, while allowing Trump to continue acting (often lawlessly) until the Supreme Court finally gets around to making a determination.

But that’s not what happened here. Instead, the court acted with alacrity, even urgency, and essentially ordered Trump to turn the buses around at one in the morning. The Supreme Court moved so quickly that it issued its order before the Fifth Circuit could make up a pro-Trump argument, before the Trump administration could reply to the ACLU’s appeal, and even before the court’s two dissenting justices (Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito) could write a dissent. Alito’s dissent was issued the next evening, and it made all of the procedural arguments Roberts usually goes for and Alito usually ignores when it suits their political positions to do so.