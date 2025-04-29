Politics / The Fatal Mistake That Democrats Keep Making The party can’t break its addiction to the politics of technocratic managerialism. Edit

“What leverage do we have?” If this question had been asked by anyone other than House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, it would be an earnest expression of the Democratic Party’s’ dilemma. Instead, it betrayed its impotence. Let the word go forth: Democrats can’t help you.

The strange thing about this stance—one that was then compounded by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to give away the last shred of the party’s leverage over the government funding fight—is that Democrats always claimed to be the ones who saw the danger of Donald Trump coming more than anyone else. Instead of orienting itself around the cost-of-living crisis or the myriad material concerns that provoked real anger in the electorate, the Kamala Harris campaign platformed Liz Cheney to pitch the political establishment as the last defense for American democracy. Now that Trump is doing many of the things that they predicted, why are they so ineffective at standing up to him?

When Jeffries explained the Democrats’ strategy, he compared himself to New York Yankees all-star Aaron Judge: “one of the reasons that [Judge] is a great hitter is that he does not swing at every pitch. He waits for the right one and then he swings. We’re not going to swing at every pitch. We’re going to swing at the ones that matter for the American people.” But Judge is a slugger. He generates extraordinary power through the leverage he extracts from his wide-shouldered frame. To exhaust Jeffries’ not particularly helpful metaphor, it’s unclear how Democrats are going to swing without any leverage.

It’s tempting to explain the Democrats’ fecklessness as a victory of style over substance. But the unfortunate truth is that they have neither style nor substance.

The purpose of a party is to generate political ideas, and to make them meaningful by enacting policy. But performance matters too. A party must find ways to project ideas and to form connections with people. The Democrats’ preferred method is to sell themselves as stable, competent, and reasonable in a world that’s out of control. In a letter to his colleagues, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the four prongs of the Democrats’ response: oversight (investigate the bad things that are happening), litigation (sue over the bad things), legislation (float bills to prevent the bad things), and communications (tell the public about the bad things).

These plans are pretty basic. But they’re also an attempt to mask the obvious: that using the courts or Senate committees to hold Trump accountable is, at best, going to yield minimal results. It’s highly likely that Schumer and Jeffries are aware of this, but by pretending, the Democrats can claim to be the adults in the room. They may have been voted out of the room in November, but by holding a mirror up to Trump, voters will soon come to recognize the error of their decision.

When Schumer declined to fight Trump over government funding, he suggested that by allowing the Republican’s continuing resolution to pass – with cuts to nondefense domestic programs while boosting military spending – he was preventing the administration from having unchecked power. Two weeks later, Trump fired 20,000 Department of Health and Human Services employees. The pretense that projecting stability provides effective opposition long predates Trump, and because competency has always underpinned the Democrats’ rebound it has blinded the party to political reality.

The Democrats’ institutional, technocratic method was first honed during the period Francis Fukuyama infamously described as “the end of history.” By the 1990s, the structural and political transformations that had dismantled the New Deal had given way to a sense of aspiration amongst the burgeoning middle classes, fueled by the end of the Cold War and a tech-driven economic boom. The rapid commercialization of information drove more and more people to take up jobs in white-collar and service industries. At work and at home, in front of the television, people were exposed to a greater range of economic groups. Their cues were driven by a techno-optimism, infused across the spectrum of consumer products, and marketed in a way that intertwined “progress” with social status. Fukuyama predicted that in the new, post-ideological society politics would be oriented around “the satisfaction of sophisticated consumer demands.”

A new breed of political strategists agreed. Consultants like Mark Penn, who would become a key strategist in Bill Clinton’s White House, built firms that could service both Texaco and Ted Kennedy. Penn found that “as we moved deeper into the business world we were increasingly struck by the similarities between campaigns and corporate marketing.”

For Penn and his ilk, the 1980s had been a decade of ignominy for the Democrats because they didn’t understand that people wanted a competent manager rather than a crusader against Wall Street. The party, he and fellow operative Douglas Schoen wrote in 1986, could only succeed by adopting Republicans’ “basic positions on fiscal issues” while marketing their “personality differences.”