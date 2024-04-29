Politics / Despairing? Here’s a Bold, Populist, Popular, and Progressive Domestic Agenda for 2025 and Beyond. How the Congressional Progressive Caucus is driving the center of the Democratic Party in a new direction.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and negotiations to reach a deal on May 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Nathan Posner / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What are the stakes in the elections of 2024? The mantra for Democrats is already well defined: Democracy is on the ballot; abortion is on the ballot; climate is on the ballot.

All true, but if the Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, has its way, it will be about far more. The CPC just released its Progressive Proposition Agenda for 2025, detailing a bold, populist, and popular agenda that its members will take across the country.

If the CPC has its way, inequality is on the ballot. Living wages are on the ballot. Affordable healthcare, childcare, housing, education, and retirement are on the ballot. As are clean government, fair taxes and basic justice.

On healthcare, the CPC agenda calls for expanding Medicaid to cover more low-income families, and empowering government not only to negotiate lower prices for all drugs but also to directly manufacture generic drugs like insulin, providing patients with dramatic savings. It also makes dental, vision, and hearing coverage part of Medicare, while lowering the eligibility age.

On housing, the CPC calls for bold efforts to address the housing crisis, including a national housing trust fund, incentives to turn abandoned commercial properties into residential units, and $100 billion in direct assistance for working-class families seeking to purchase their first home.

On education, it calls for universal pre-K and kindergarten, and tuition-free college and vocational training. It demands support for true universal childcare, capping out-of-pocket costs at 7 percent of household income, a vital change at a time when childcare expenses for young families often exceed the cost of rent or a mortgage.

It would raise Social Security benefits paid for by fair taxes on the wealthy. It calls for a $17 minimum wage, indexed to inflation. It promises a 12-week paid family and medical leave policy. It would hike penalties for corporate abuses of workers like wage theft, child labor, and workplace safety violations. It endorses the PRO Act to give workers a fair shot at organizing at the workplace.