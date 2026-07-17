Politics / Even Nancy Pelosi Is Voting to Cut Aid to Israel Now Yet Democrats such as Haley Stevens, Angie Craig, Wesley Bell, and Greg Stanton are still voting for blank checks. Their primary rivals have something to say about that.

Nancy Pelosi, puts her ballot envelope in a ballot box during a “Get Out the Vote” rally in San Francisco, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Gabrielle Lurie / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, long one of the most ardent defenders of US aid to Israel, voted Wednesday to slash that aid. And she was not alone; 103 House Democrats and Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie voted for Massie’s amendment to slash almost $3.3 billion in funds for Israel—and their number included House Democratic whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and the ranking Democrats on a number of key committees.

It was the latest measure of the evolution of the Democratic Party’s stance regarding aid to Israel, which had changed dramatically as the party’s base voters signaled that they cannot accept continued aid to the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been widely accused of committing genocide with a multiyear assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

“For the good of the Israeli people and the Palestinian people, it is clear that US policy must change,” said Pelosi, who explained, “The United States must be a force for security and stability. The American people are rightly demanding an end to a perpetual cycle of war, and the Netanyahu government cannot maintain its current course. “

A bipartisan House majority of 314 still opposed the amendment to block the foreign military aid money from a broader national security spending bill. But the size of the “yes” vote was described by Politico as a “seismic shift” on issues related to Israel and Palestine.

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar agreed, noting on Wednesday, “It used to be that just a small number of House Democrats would vote against sending taxpayer dollars to weapons for the Israeli military. Then, two years ago, 37 House Democrats voted for a measure to not send billions of dollars to the Israeli military. Today, over 100 House Democrats voted for a measure to block billions of dollars in weapons to Netanyahu. That is enormous progress. That is a victory for our movement for security, peace and justice for all people.”

“That,” added Casar, “sends a strong message to Netanyahu that the days are over of an unaccountable blank check to his wars and his war crimes—at least from the Democratic Party.”