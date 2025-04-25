Reclaiming the Democratic Party for Working Families A call to action.

Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez speaks during a town hall event at Centralia College, on April 22, 2025, in Centralia, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson / AP Photos)

It is no secret that Democrats face a growing threat: a Republican Party competing for the votes of working-class Americans not just on the issues of crime, immigration, and race, but also on economic issues that once reliably belonged to Democrats. This shift was clear in the 2024 election results and key new Republican policy initiatives. The problem is not the Republican competition, but more significantly… we do not know that Democrats are focusing on critical economic issues! For decades, the Democratic Party has failed to define a clear economic agenda for working Americans.

On the eve of the 2004 Democratic Convention in Boston, legendary Washington Post columnist David Broder published an article titled “SEIU Chief Says the Democrats Lack Fresh Ideas.” It captured the frustration that I, along with Bruce Raynor and other labor leaders, felt toward a Democratic Party that seemed more focused on the interests of people with wealth rather than people that worked.

At that convention, we voiced our concerns that motivating blue-collar families to vote for Democrats was becoming increasingly difficult. John Kerry and party leaders refused to address the realities of the Wal-Mart economy—a system where employers deliberately kept wages low and hours short, forcing workers to rely on Medicaid and food stamps just to survive. Beyond that, Democrats had supported policies that devastated workers, including NAFTA, China’s admission to the WTO, and the deregulation of trucking and airlines.

Democrats had transformed their party away from working-class, non-college-educated families and toward a chardonnay-sipping, latte-drinking, Volvo-driving, college-educated donor elite—a group more focused on winning policy debates than connecting with working people. Now, more than 20 years later, Democrats are paying the price for that neglect.

A New Challenge: Republicans Competing for Working-Class Votes

One needs to look no further than these current Republican initiatives to appreciate an emerging shift by some elements of the Republican Party.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced labor law reform legislation addressing captive audience speeches and first-contract arbitration—two critical issues for union organizing.

Vice President JD Vance proposed a $5,000 child tax credit to ease financial burdens on families.

Donald Trump proposed ending taxes on overtime, Social Security benefits, and income below $150,000.

The Republican National Convention welcomed Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, who—despite criticism from Democrats—used the platform to deliver a clear, anti-corporate, pro-union message.