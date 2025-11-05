How Jesse Jackson Transformed American Politics In the face of Reagan’s right-wing presidency, he offered a vision, strategy, and agenda that would have led Democrats and the country in a very different direction. Edit

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to a Democratic gathering at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 20, 1989, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (Mark Junge / Getty Images)

Jesse Jackson is one of the very most significant political leaders in this country in the last 100 years,” Senator Bernie Sanders noted in an event honoring Jackson in 2024.

Now a new book, Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power, by Abby Phillip, the Emmy Award–winning CNN anchor, provides a compelling narrative that proves Sanders’s point. Phillip traces Jackson’s remarkable journey up from poverty in Greenville, South Carolina, still ruled by Jim Crow segregation, through working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in SCLC, creating PUSH—People United to Save Humanity—in Chicago, to his historic 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns.

Phillip demonstrates how Jackson transformed American politics, registering and rousing millions of African Americans to vote, demonstrating the power of a Voting Rights Act the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court is on the verge of gutting. Jackson’s campaigns helped Democrats take back the Senate in 1986, and kicked down the door for others to follow, including David Dinkins, the first African American Mayor of New York City, Paul Wellstone, the progressive Senator from Minnesota, Carol Mosely Braun, the first African American female senator, and many others. As Phillip documents, Jackson’s reforms of Democratic Party rules “made possible the election of the first Black president,” Barack Obama.

Phillip argues that much of Jackson’s agenda, scorned as radical in the 1980s, is now conventional wisdom. At a time when the United States embraced apartheid South Africa as an ally and tarred Nelson Mandela as a terrorist, Jackson argued correctly that Mandela was a freedom fighter, and the South African government were the terrorists. He called for statehood for Palestinians and welcomed Arab Americans into his coalition a decade before it became common sense.

Philipp suggests that the core of Jackson’s message—economic populism, “warning that corporate interests had left the American worker behind”—represent “ideas that now animate both Democratic and Republican parties.” Would that it were so.

Rather, what is striking about Jackson’s brilliance and most relevant to our politics today is that in the face of Reagan’s right-wing presidency, he offered a vision, strategy and agenda that would have led Democrats and the country in a very different direction. It was, alas, a path not taken, a lesson that speaks directly to our political straits today.

With his victory in 1980, Ronald Reagan became first right-wing movement president in the modern age. He immediately moved to pass massive tax breaks for the rich, double the military budget in peacetime, and fire striking PATCO workers, declaring open season on workers and their unions. Abroad, he launched a new Cold War, a nuclear buildup, wars on Central America. At home, he moved to dismantle social welfare programs, roll back environmental, consumer and workplace protections, celebrate free trade and big oil, even ripping down the solar panels Jimmy Carter had built on the White House roof.

On the defensive, Democrats responded largely by tacking to the prevailing winds, favoring slightly smaller tax cuts, marginally less military spending, somewhat less harsh welfare cuts. The right of the party—galvanized by the DLC (which Jackson immortalized as Democrats for the Leisure Class)—scorned New Deal and Great Society liberalism and argued that Democrats had to distance themselves from “special interests” like unions, the civil rights and pro-choice movement, be more bellicose on national security, more conservative on social welfare, while “reinventing” government to embrace privatization and deregulation.

Jackson posed a direct and stirring challenge to both the Reagan reaction and the “New Democrat” pusillanimity. A preacher and not a politician, or as he put it “a tree shaker not a jelly maker,” Jackson was short on the money and the mechanics of presidential campaigns. What he had was a “mission and a message.”

Strategically, he argued that it was time to expand the party, not divide it. His first target was the millions of African Americans who were locked out and left out of electoral politics. In 1984 with most black political leaders committed to the Democratic Party establishment and opposing his candidacy, Jackson stumped across the country and electrified those who heard him speak. His movement registered and mobilized millions—and in 1986, what Alabama Senator Howell Heflin called the “new votahs” led Democrats to take back the Senate, winning seats across the South.