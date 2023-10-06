Politics / Cornel West and RFK Jr. Are Both Helping Biden Now As two of his rivals head into the wilderness, the president is consolidating the left-of-center vote.

Dr. Cornelnon-=voter West gives the keynote address at the “#BLM Turns 10 People’s Justice Festival” on July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes / AP Photo)

Joe Biden has finally caught a break. Since the messy end of the American occupation of Afghanistan in 2021, both his presidency and his reelection chances have seemed dangerously fragile. Although the American public long ago lost its appetite for continued intervention in Afghanistan, the ugly images of the triumphant Taliban and fleeing refugees undermined faith in Biden’s competence.

The impression of a presidency that had lost control was deepened by persistent inflation, media attention to Biden’s age—at 77, Trump is only three years younger—and division in the party (particularly the sabotaging of Biden’s agenda by conservative Democrats like Joe Manchin, who is threatening to leave the party, and Kyrsten Sinema, who has already left the party). Biden’s attempt to reanimate his base with student debt relief was undermined by the Supreme Court. No wonder his approval ratings are anemic (hovering between 38 percent and 44 percent since the fall of 2021). A CNN poll last month also showed that 67 percent of voters who are Democrats or Democrat-leaning would prefer that someone other than Biden serve as the party’s nominee.

Biden has two things going for him that ensure he’ll be the nominee—and also, despite everything, still has a decent shot at reelection. The first is that mainstream Democratic elected officials, ranging from Bernie Sanders on the left to Joe Manchin on the right, have consolidated around him (although Manchin might still run in the presidential race as an independent candidate for No Labels, a centrist spoiler movement). The only challenges to Biden have come from long-shot insurgents: the best-selling author Marianne Williamson and the lawyer-activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In addition to these two Democratic rivals, the academic-activist Cornel West has launched a presidential campaign to run as a third-party candidate.

The second factor Biden has going for him is that, far from harvesting anti-Biden sentiment, two of these insurgent campaigns are heading into the political wilderness. West is having a hard time settling on a political party to serve as a vehicle for his ambitions to reenergize the left. He started off as a candidate for the minuscule People’s Party (which had little or no ability to get a presidential candidate on the ballot), then moved to the Green Party (which has had a record of being able to secure ballot access in a critical mass of states), and finally, on Thursday, announced that he is simply running as an independent. Over the last few weeks, Robert Kennedy has also been indicating an intent to run as an independent, while also flirting with the idea of running as a candidate with the Libertarian Party.

Both West and Kennedy are retreating from the one path they have to really influence national power: showing that there is a vibrant left opposition to Biden inside the Democratic Party. Williamson is still in the fight—but so far she has failed to gain any traction. Her poll numbers among Democratic primary voters have, to date, plateaued at 4 percent. Kennedy had three times that support; still low, but a stronger beachhead. As Kennedy leaves the field, Williamson has another opportunity to make her pitch.

The latest moves of West and Kennedy, for better or worse, strengthen Biden’s stranglehold on left-of-center American politics. While we can welcome the fact that Biden now has a stronger shot at winning reelection, needed internal debate within the Democratic Party will now be stifled.