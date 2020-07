Trump says he will fight efforts to remove Confederate statues

and to change the names of military bases named after Confederate

generals. —news reports

No matter that they fought to keep folks slaves,

He says they are our heritage, our genes.

It’s true about his heritage at least:

He is the rare Confederate from Queens.

Now Mississippi’s dropped Old Dixie’s flag,

Acknowledging just what that symbol means.

He still will always fight for what is white.

He is the rare Confederate from Queens.