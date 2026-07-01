Politics / A Mile-High Uprising Colorado voters continue the left rebellion in Democratic primaries.

Democratic House candidate Melat Kiros at the Denver rally for her upset primary victory (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

Michael Bennet, who’d been appointed to the US Senate in 2009, then easily won two reelection races as well as a reputation for working across the aisle, had declared early last year that he could do a lot more in Colorado than in Washington, DC, and so entered the Democratic race for governor. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the former dean of the University of Colorado Law School who was finishing up his second term, had already announced that he was going for the governor’s office occupied by the term-limited Democratic incumbent Jared Polis. But Bennet had the name and the money, and seemed to have the edge.

That was then. Pushing the dozens of lawsuits Weiser had filed since Donald Trump returned to the White House, his campaign began picking up steam early this year, and just kept moving faster. There wasn’t much difference between the platforms of the two candidates—but Bennet was tagged as a member of the establishment, with Weiser the comparative outsider. And when the first election results came into the Bennet campaign party at the resurrected Schoolyard Beer Garden in Denver, it was clear that Colorado’s Democratic establishment was about to get schooled. Within the hour, the race was called for Weiser. Bennet will be going back to the Senate.

After that, the lessons kept coming. Bennet had served as chief of staff for John Hickenlooper when he was mayor of Denver, before the quirky moderate Hickenlooper moved on to the governor’s office and then the US Senate. It looked like Hickenlooper had his second term locked in when state Senator Julie Gonzales got in the race last December, positioning herself as a progressive alternative to a politician who’s always considered himself anything but a member of the establishment.

Colorado has long prided itself on being independent, willing to put place over party. Almost 60 years ago, this state was the first to legalize abortion, and Coloradans turned down the Winter Olympics a few years later, citing concerns over what the event would do to the environment—and who would wind up paying the price for hosting the Games. More than half of the state’s voters are unaffiliated, although they’re allowed to vote in the primary (most chose the Democratic ballot this round). Under these conditions, politicians often play well as mavericks. But this year Hickenlooper, like Bennet, found himself pushed into the establishment corner. So during the homestretch of the primary, he tended to avoid events that included Gonzales.

In this Colorado primary, being slapped with a label—the right label—was not a liability. When Republican Senate candidate Mark Baisley complained that “Julie Gonzales’s Mamdani-style approach to government reflects a belief that more spending, programs, and government intervention are the answers to nearly every problem,” it might well have raised her vote count. She didn’t win, but coming within 10 points of the state’s most popular politician was a victory of its own.

Over the last month, though, the real race to watch—not just in this state, but across the country—was in Colorado’s First Congressional District. This House seat is largely synonymous with Denver and had long been held by the legendary Pat Schroeder, one of those mavericks who helped push Colorado’s image as an independent outlier. But for even longer, it’s been represented by Diana DeGette, a decidedly non-flashy workhorse who was going for her 16th term.

The most progressive member of Colorado’s congressional delegation, DeGette had already picked up one Democratic challenger: Wanda James, a University of Colorado regent who’d strategized for Barack Obama and opened the first Black-owned marijuana dispensary in the state. Usually, a background like that would play well in Colorado. But then 29-year-old Melat Kiros, a Democratic socialist and lawyer turned barista, got in the race.

DeGette was already in her first term in Congress when Kiros was born. Her family emigrated to the United States when Kiros was a baby, and after attending law school at Notre Dame, Kiros returned to Denver after she was fired by a New York law firm for a letter she posted on Substack in November 2023 defending students protesting Israel’s war in Gaza.

As a candidate, Kiros did not shy away from discussions of Palestine—a tough topic in Colorado, where a group of Jewish protesters had been violently attacked in June 2025. In fact, firebrand left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was set to appear at the June 14 “Power to the People: Young, Bold and Unbought” rally on behalf of Kiros, Gonzales and other progressive candidates; the date was abruptly canceled after various venues refused to host it, with the last two citing threats and security challenges.

On Instagram, Kiros charged that DeGette had “called up her donor class to silence us.” Her team moved the rally to the state capitol steps, with Piker appearing via livestream. “This was an actual act of suppression,” Kiros told him.