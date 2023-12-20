Why the 14th Amendment Is the Constitutional Remedy for Trump’s Assault on Democracy Lawyers, scholars, and historians have long argued that the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump. Now, the Colorado high court has agreed.

Former president Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane on August 3, 2023. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

In January of 2021, when congressional Democrats and a number of Republicans were discussing how to hold Donald Trump to account for inciting an insurrection that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, there was talk about impeachment and about using the 25th Amendment, which permits the vice president and a majority of cabinet members to declare a president unfit to continue in office. But in The Nation, Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Eric Foner pointed to another section of the Constitution: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was written after the Civil War to prevent former US officials who had supported the Confederacy from holding elected office.

Foner suggested that members of Congress give a close read to amendment language, which states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Foner, a historian of the post–Civil War era, explained that Congress could, with majority votes in the House and Senate, simply declare Trump to be disqualified. “This can be invoked against anyone who has ever taken an oath to support the Constitution, including the president. It’s much simpler than impeachment. It is not a judicial proceeding,” he wrote. “It’s a political proceeding. It doesn’t involve lawyers or trials. It is simply about qualification for office. You could have one afternoon of debate and a vote.”

Foner’s proposal was practical, but it never gained traction in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, despite being targeted by Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, chose not to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House did vote to impeach Trump, and, after a Senate trial, members of the upper chamber voted 57-43 to hold the former president to account. That was a majority, but it was not enough to reach the two-thirds threshold required for a conviction. So that constitutional remedy also came off the table.

Meanwhile, a dedicated group of lawyers and constitutional scholars pursued the final remedy—a 14th Amendment strategy—in the courts.

Accountability groups such as Free Speech for People and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington promised to pursue the issue in the states. “If [Trump] runs in 2024, we will go into court and argue that he has disqualified himself,” announced constitutional lawyer John Bonifaz, FSFP’s president. CREW argued that because “Trump caused a violent insurrection that nearly overthrew an election and shattered our democracy,” he “disqualified himself under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment from holding any federal or state office, including the presidency.” US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor who led the effort to convict Trump following the former president’s 2021 impeachment, said with regard to the 14th Amendment’s standard for disqualification that Trump “really does fulfill exactly the constitutional prohibition there.” And J. Michael Luttig, a conservative former federal judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and Laurence Tribe, the noted legal scholar and Carl M. Loeb University Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus at Harvard University, wrote, “As students of the United States Constitution for many decades—one of us as a US Court of Appeals judge, the other as a professor of constitutional law, and both as constitutional advocates, scholars, and practitioners—we long ago came to the conclusion that the Fourteenth Amendment, the amendment ratified in 1868 that represents our nation’s second founding and a new birth of freedom, contains within it a protection against the dissolution of the republic by a treasonous president.”