Politics / Chris Sununu, Loser The governor of New Hampshire chose not to run as a favorite-son candidate against Trump, and instead bet on Nikki Haley. It was a bad bet.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu watches as Nikki Haley campaigns in Franklin, N.H., on January 22, 2024. (Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was, briefly, a 2024 Republican presidential prospect. If he had run as a Granite State “favorite son,” there’s a chance he could have beaten Donald Trump in his home state’s first-in-the-nation primary and altered the course of history.

But Sununu blinked. He didn’t run and, instead, placed a bad bet on former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday lost the state’s primary to Trump by a 54-43 margin.

Sununu’s embrace of Haley was typically enthusiastic. But New Hampshire Republicans, who have historically been very supportive of Sununu—and members of his politically powerful family—were not prepared to join this particular crusade. According to exit polls, three-quarters of self-declared Republican voters backed Trump over Haley. And Sununu and Haley couldn’t get a sufficient number of independents to cast Republican ballots as part of a stop-Trump coalition.

That meant Trump left New Hampshire with bragging rights, as Haley struggled to assure donors that she was still a viable contender.

Sununu’s fumble was rooted in the fact that his campaigning on behalf of Haley was embarrassingly self-absorbed. The governor, who seems to have had second thoughts about his own decision to forgo the 2024 race, made himself as much of a candidate as his endorsee. There were days as the election approached when Sununu was getting more time on the cable networks than Haley, who shied away from the microphone-grabbing approach that helped Arizona Senator John McCain secure breakthrough victories in the New Hampshire Republican primaries of 2000 and 2008.

It was Sununu who, to a far greater extent than Haley, ridiculed Trump as an aging and increasingly inept candidate, with the governor declaring as the primary approached that “Trump has no energy—the guy can barely read a teleprompter right now.” It was Sununu who ripped into South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, himself a failed presidential contender, for delivering a late-stage endorsement to the former president, announcing, “Nobody cares what Tim Scott thinks. If they did, he actually wouldn’t have been driven out of this race three months ago.” And when Haley bumbled a question about whether she liked campaigning in New Hampshire—telling a Politico reporter that she felt like she had to “grind it out every day” at “a massive sacrifice, personally, physically, emotionally”—it was Sununu who interrupted the conversation to get Haley back on track. And to rip into Trump, once more.

“Donald Trump is lucky if he has the energy to do two events a day. She’s out there doing 10 events,” said the governor, who added, “That energy—event after event after event—shows love of country, passion for making the entire country better, galvanizing everyone, and that’s what’s getting folks excited.”