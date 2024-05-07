Deadline Poet / May 7, 2024

Choosing Sides

Calvin Trillin

Some House Republicans by words or votes
Reveal that they’re in fact supporting Putin.
They hope that Russia vanquishes Ukraine.
Yes, these folks root for Putin, sure as shootin’.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

