Politics / Q&A / Chi Ossé Is Tired of the Same Old Nonsense From Kirsten Gillibrand (“she should resign”) to Eric Adams (“a power-hungry, egotistical man”) to the Democratic establishment, NYC’s Gen Z political star doesn’t hold back.

New York City Council member Chi Ossé speaks at a rally in Brooklyn on May 24, 2025. (Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

Chi Ossé is the first Gen Z member of the New York City Council and one of the youngest elected officials in the country. Over the past few years, Ossé, 27, who represents Bedford-Stuyvesant and parts of Crown Heights, has risen to prominence thanks to his catchy and charismatic presence on social media. Using a string of viral videos, Ossé was able to rally nationwide support for his FARE Act legislation, which banned rental broker fees in New York City. He has also produced a series called “Why Shit Not Working,” which highlights systemic failures in city governance. In early 2025, Ossé became one of the most notable backers of Zohran Mamdani’s successful Democratic mayoral primary candidacy.

I spoke to Ossé on Tuesday about Mamdani’s victory, the November mayoral election, his social media strategy, the Democratic Party, and more. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

—Andrew Sciallo

Andrew Sciallo: Tell me about the generational split within the Democratic Party right now.

Chi Ossé: We’re seeing a shift in priorities for the up-and-coming generation of Americans. We see that in how we communicate. It’s in what we want to see change in this country. That’s what we are experiencing as a generation who don’t have the liberty and privileges of, at least most of us, putting a down payment on a mortgage. I think we are experiencing a lot of the real-time effects of late-stage capitalism, of a level of complacency that exists within our government, not only by the Republicans, [but] by some of our older Democratic leaders as well.

A lot of young people are tuning in. They are pissed about what’s happening in Gaza, and they are pissed about their student loan debt. They are pissed about the economy, and are either leaving the party or voting for individuals that they see themselves in, like Zohran Mamdani, like AOC, like more progressives that have been coming into our party for years up until this point.

AS: I also wanted to get your reaction to Kirsten Gillibrand’s and Hakeem Jeffries’s recent comments about Mamdani. [Gillibrand was widely denounced for falsely claiming that Mamdani had endorsed “global jihad.”] You recently posted on Instagram calling for Gillibrand to be primaried.

CO: Yeah, she should resign. I don’t think that she will. It’s very upsetting, but unsurprising. I mean, her comments were just racist and false. The rise of [Islamophobic] rhetoric after Zohran’s win is disgusting, and the fact that it’s happening from a New York Democrat is gross. She’s kind of been a do-nothing Democrat for some years now, only working on behalf of her donors, whether it be AIPAC or crypto. So it’s unsurprising, but still very disappointing.

A lot of our establishment Democrats do and say more about progressives and folks who are trying to enter this party with new and fresh ideas than they do against Trump and Republicans. I think it speaks to the fact that, you know, the one party that really does exist in this country is the party of oligarchs, right? We see them [owning] both Democrats and Republicans, and we really see the pushback to insurgents like Zohran or AOC as a reflection of how much power those oligarchs do not want to give up, both with the help of Republicans and Democrats.

AS: How do you and Zohran plan to heal this growing divide between Arab and Jewish New Yorkers?

CO: I don’t know if I know how we solve the issues in the Middle East, but what I will say is that, you know, Jewish folks and Muslim folks are not a monolith, right? And Zohran received the second-most amount of support among Jewish New Yorkers this past primary. A lot of young people are just getting more involved and engaged in what is happening within our country and within our world, and I believe we will start to see shifts within that dynamic as we grow as an electorate.

AS: What do you think of the party’s position right now on trans rights? I’m wondering what the necessary steps are for keeping trans New Yorkers safe from being scapegoated and pawns in a political football, like we saw during the 2024 election.