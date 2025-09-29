Politics / American Racism Is a National Security Threat Foreign bots were spewing much of the racist rhetoric that followed Charlie Kirk’s killing. And yet it gained traction only because there is plenty of homegrown racism to exploit. Edit

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference following the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

The evening after Charlie Kirk’s murder, the public safety commissioner of Utah, where Kirk was fatally shot on a college campus, admitted that law enforcement still had “no idea” about the identity of the shooter. That same night, Utah Governor Spencer Cox pleaded that authorities “need[ed] as much help as we can possibly get” to identify a suspect. Though the shooter’s identity was unknown, odds were fairly high that they would be white—they had evaded attention in an overwhelmingly white crowd, on a majority white campus, in a very white state. Police opined that the shooter “blended well” in those white environs, a fact made evident by the need for the manhunt. And yet, immediately after Kirk’s killing, social media churned with racist incitements and anti-Black calls for violence. Analysts at the Center for Internet Security and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue told ABC a large number of those posts were from Russian bot networks “intent on inflaming passions.” The AP, likewise, warned that Chinese, Iranian, and pro-Kremlin “online bots” were using Kirk’s death to increase “divisions or even spur further violence.” And The New York Times wrote that foreign entities were “using bot accounts posing as Americans” to spread toxic narratives. Governor Cox also urged caution, suggesting that very online Americans were being baited by foreign adversaries trying to gin up anger and division.

“There is a tremendous amount of disinformation we are tracking,” Cox told assembled media the evening after the shooting. “What we’re seeing is, our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world, that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence.”

It was true. There are more bots on the Internet than ever before, multiple studies show, accounting for roughly 50 percent of overall traffic. A steadily rising number of those are “bad bots” with malicious intent. On social media, the problem is most obvious on Twitter (X), where cybersecurity experts in 2024 variously estimated 64 percent to 75 percent of users are bots, compared with less than 3 percent each on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. Just one week out from Kirk’s death, tweets calling for retaliatory violence had “amassed 43 million views,” per the Center for Countering Digital Hate. It was not clear how many of those tweets were from bots, but on a platform rife with them, there’s little daylight between perception and reality.

“This is a really prime example of how the distorted lens of social media algorithms can turn perception into reality,” Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate US/UK, told me. “We all start to feel like the world is worse than it really is. And bit by bit, that’s slowly ripping apart our confidence in, and our ability to sustain a cohesive democracy.”

Does that come as a relief? That problem is that using anti-Black racism to promote chaos works only because there’s so much anti-Black racism ready and waiting to be exploited. The day after Kirk’s killing, at least six—six!—historically black college and university campuses in Southern states were forced into emergency lockdowns because of “terroristic threats” made via both phone calls and e-mails. Neighboring HBCUs that were not directly threatened also had to implement shelter-in-place protocols out of caution. At NYU and Southern University and A&M College, administrators received an e-mailed manifesto from an anonymous author who claimed that they were “going to shoot every nigger I see.… I am coming for only niggers, no whites and no chinks.” HBCUs were founded at a time when Black folks had no choice but to create their own colleges because they weren’t allowed on white colleges, and yet, all these years later, those institutions are still no safe haven from the ubiquity of white terror.

Despite being thousands of miles from the lily-white environs where Kirk was shot, they were again subject to America’s age-old predictable scapegoating of Black communities, which seems to offer a sort of grotesque catharsis to a country that has always regarded Blackness itself as the enemy.

And just days ago, a “debate” group claiming Kirk as inspiration showed up at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, clad in MAGA gear and bearing signs reading “DEI should be illegal” and “Deport all illegals now.” After being swiftly removed by security and booed by a crowd of students, the MAGA agitators accomplished the true aim of their mission—to further antagonize those students using social media posts that cast them as violent and themselves as innocent white victims. The threats and harassment of HBCU students demonstrate the feedback loop between online hatred and incitements to violence and their IRL manifestations.

Unsurprisingly, other vulnerable communities—Jewish and transgender people—were also blamed and targeted, even as the shooter remained anonymous. The Center for Internet Security and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that after Kirk’s shooting, some 46,000 tweets included the word “trans,” mostly to speculate that the shooter was transgender. “The jews assassinated Charlie Kirk. We’re in a fucking war, Whites,” one pseudonymous account declared, garnering 22,000 likes and 280,000 views. “In a world where you can be murdered for being a Charlie Kirk, be an Adolf Hitler” another anonymous account tweeted, to 18,000 likes and 234,000 views. “Fight back white man.”