Biden Begins 2024 With Better Poll Numbers Than His Foes—and Fans—Recognize Has Biden turned a corner? Several recent survey have him leading Trump.

President Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., on October 28, 2023. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo)

The biggest mistake that politicians and pundits make when they try to discern the direction of a presidential race is that they read a single poll and think it’s definitional.

A lot of Democrats did exactly that on November 5 when The New York Times published a poll that showed President Joe Biden losing five out of the six most hotly contested battleground states. That, Doug Gordon observed in Newsweek, inspired “a palpable chorus of Democratic freakout and bedwetting.” Yet ensuing surveys from several of those same battleground states put Biden back in the lead. Moreover, Biden’s numbers in national polls, which in early November were distressing for Democrats, weren’t looking all that bad as 2023 came to an end.

Of the 10 most recent polls listed on Real Clear Politics, as of December 29, Biden was leading in three of them and tied in two others. There were five polls in which former president Donald Trump—the twice-impeached and 91-times-indicted front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination—was ahead. But at least three had significant enough margins of error to suggest Trump’s advantage was, at best, shaky.

That polling pattern is not cause for New Year’s celebration among Democrats. They have a lot of work to do if they’re going to prevail in what always was, and still is, likely to be a close contest. But the end-of-the-year survey data challenges the notion, which took hold in November and lingers to this day among Republicans and many fretful Democrats, that Biden has little chance of holding the White House.

To be sure, the president’s approval ratings remain miserable—but then Trump’s favorability ratings are even dismal.

Barring an unexpected development that denies one or both front-runners their party nomination, this year’s presidential race won’t pit a pair of popular contenders against one another. This isn’t going to be like Franklin Roosevelt against Wendell Willkie in 1940 or even Jimmy Carter against Gerald Ford in 1976. This is going to be a bitter slog involving two much-maligned candidates setting themselves up to argue that the other guy is worse. But in a close race, the issues—especially issues related to the economy—will play a role, too. And if Biden delivers his message effectively, it should benefit the incumbent.

Biden knows this, which is one reason he doesn’t panic over polls in the way some of his supporters do.