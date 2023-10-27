Politics / Muslim and Arab Voters Are Sending Biden a Stark Warning—and He’d Better Pay Attention These voters may be a deciding factor in Biden’s reelection. His backing of Israel’s assault on Gaza could turn them against him for good.

Joe Biden during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Rose Garden at the White House on October 25, 2023. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Many Americans are expressing outrage over the Biden administration’s handling of the continued Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the ongoing crisis surrounding the hostages taken by Hamas. Protests erupted across major US cities, including Washington, calling for a cease-fire as the best way to stop the rising death toll and secure the hostages—something the White House has firmly refused to support.

I doubt that these protesters expected Biden to completely ignore Israel’s security concerns; as anyone aware of American politics understands, US administrations will always support their primary ally in the Middle East, especially in the wake of an attack that killed hundreds and led to so many people being taken hostage.

But while people might have expected Biden to support an ally of the US government, they did not think that meant Biden would support whatever that ally did. So as the toll from Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza skyrockets, President Biden’s refusal to push back meaningfully has horrified people—in particular, Muslim and Arab Americans.

Actually, to say that Muslim and Arab communities in this country are horrified is probably an understatement. The sense of shock and betrayal is real and shattering. And it is leading many Muslims and Arabs to a conclusion that should worry the White House: that they can no longer vote for Joe Biden.

To be clear, it’s not as though every Arab and Muslim American was a die-hard fan of Biden. For many, a vote for Democrats was seen as the lesser of two evils. But the result has been the same: these communities overwhelmingly back Democrats in presidential elections.

I myself have voted Democratic for my entire adult life, even when the candidate has been disappointing. I told myself that, no matter how much I disliked the party’s policies on the Middle East generally and Israel-Palestine in particular, voting Democratic was a form of harm reduction. But watching the Biden administration sideline Palestinians for nearly three years, and now seeing Biden fuel the flames of the violence that has killed over 7,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis in the last few weeks, it is very, very difficult for me to see myself casting my ballot for him in 2024.

To the average American liberal, this may seem nonsensical. I do not claim for a moment that the majority of Americans will react the same way, as I don’t think what happens in the Middle East is at the forefront of most peoples’ minds. In fact, as one analyst notes, Biden’s backing of Israel might even be politically useful in many instances.

But there is a logic and a context, that has been missing in the analysis of this issue.