Politics / “I Will Be Damned if I’m Going to Give Another Nickel to the Netanyahu Government” Bernie Sanders and two Senate colleagues defined a new standard for foreign aid packages: No more complicity with Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is seen in the US Capitol on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, the US Senate approved a $95 billion “emergency” international military spending bill, which included $14 billion in new military assistance for the Israeli government as it continues its massive assault on the civilian population of Gaza. The package, which also includes $60 billion in new funding for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, is likely to stall in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has indicated that he will block action on the measure because it does not address border issues.

Most Senate Democrats supported the measure, which passed by a 70-29 vote, while the Republican vote was split. The party establishment wing associated with minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted in favor, as acolytes of former president Donald Trump and libertarian-leaning senators tried to filibuster the measure.

But amid all the partisan positioning and ideological hand-wringing, three senators—Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)—voted “no.” They did not do so because they were trying to demonize immigrants or embarrass Joe Biden as their Republican colleagues were, but because they refused to continue providing no-strings-attached funding to the Israeli attack on Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 28,000, with close to 68,000 wounded. Every other Democrat and Democrat-aligned independent in the chamber voted yes.

Rejecting the usual Senate approach of compromising principles in order to pass omnibus spending measures, Sanders has said, “I will be damned if I’m going to give another nickel to the Netanyahu government in order to continue this war against the Palestinian people.”

In a stark, and unrelenting, address to his colleagues as the debate on the measure unfolded late last week, the 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate recounted the horror that has unfolded since October 7 of last year, when Hamas attacked Israeli kibbutzim and a music festival, killing roughly 1,200 Israelis. “As I have said many times, Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas’s terrorism, but it does not have the right to obliterate an entire people,” said the senator. But, he added, he could not accept the devastation that has resulted from Israel’s relentless assault on Palestinian men, women and children living in Gaza. In addition to the death toll, he said, “1.7 million people have been driven from their homes and, unbelievably, some 70 percent of the housing units in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. This is an unheard-of level of destruction. Nearly 80 percent of the population has been displaced, and they have no idea of where to go, or whether or not they will ever return to their homes. Many of these men, women, and children have been displaced multiple times.

“Mr. President, most of the infrastructure has been destroyed. Very few water wells or bakeries are still functioning. The electricity has been out since the beginning of the war. Sewage is running in the streets. Cell phone service is spotty or nonexistent. Most of the healthcare facilities in Gaza are not operational. Many facilities have been damaged in air strikes, and numerous healthcare workers have been killed. The facilities that are operational lack the basic medical supplies needed to save lives and treat their patients.