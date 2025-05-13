Mayor Ras Baraka Talks to The Nation Mayor Ras Baraka Talks to “The Nation” On his arrest, the private prison company GEO, and why he believes we’re heading into authoritarianism—but democracy will prevail.

Protesters, activists, and local politicians gather in Lower Manhattan to denounce the arrest yesterday of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for allegedly trespassing at an ICE facility in New Jersey. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Ras Baraka, the democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who was arrested by federal agents last Friday, is the latest example of the Trump administration’s metastasizing authoritarianism.

Baraka was arrested outside Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center in Newark, and charged with a Class C misdemeanor for federal trespass. Alina Habba, counselor to President Trump and interim US Attorney for New Jersey, said that Baraka had “willingly chosen to disregard the law” and had “ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center.”

Baraka spoke to The Nation on Sunday, two days after his release, and repudiated Habba’s characterization of the events and clarified that he was not at the facility to protest. “We were not protesting,” Baraka said. “I came down there to attend a press conference. The dispute is with GEO. It always has been with GEO.”

GEO Group is a private prison company that owns Delaney Hall. In February, GEO Group signed a 15-year, fixed-priced contract, estimated to be worth $60 million a year, with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The contract followed a federal judge’s 2023 ruling that New Jersey’s 2021 law, AB 5207, is unconstitutional. The law prohibits state and local entities and private correctional facilities from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to detain noncitizens. The case is ongoing. Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin appealed the federal court’s decision, and a federal appeals court will hold a hearing this month to determine if the ruling stands.

Shortly after GEO Group announced its contract with ICE, Caleb Vitello, acting ICE director, made the intent of the deal plain. “The location near an international airport streamlines logistics, and helps facilitate the timely processing of individuals in our custody as we pursue President Trump’s mandate to arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens from our communities.”

If the ruling is not overturned, it will set the stage for the federal government to partner with corporate entities to infringe on state sovereignty, defy local ordinances, and indiscriminately detain people in private barracks without due process, and traffic them to foreign territory.

“I do not think people are seeing what’s happening here clearly enough,” Baraka told The Nation. “We are moving fast into authoritarianism.” Baraka’s warnings are not hyperbolic when one considers the nature of the federal government charging a sitting mayor with “federal trespass.”