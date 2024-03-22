Politics / An Anti-Biden Conspirator Now Acknowledges That Ron Johnson Was “Doing the Bidding” of Russia In sworn testimony before Congress, a former Trump henchman says the senator from Wisconsin was “our guy in the Senate.”

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, during a Senate Budget Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 12. (Photographer: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg)

While Senator Ron Johnson acknowledged that he had received “an FBI briefing” in the summer of 2020, “warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation,” the Wisconsin Republican went out of his way to say that he found the FBI’s counsel “completely useless and unnecessary.”

That seemed an odd response from a senator who, at the time that the FBI briefed him, was using his position as chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs to amplify charges that then–Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had, during his previous tenure as vice president, inappropriately sought to influence affairs in Ukraine. Media outlets had carried reports suggesting that those charges were based on Russian disinformation, and now the FBI was offering what it referred to as a “defensive briefing.” But Johnson made no apologies when asked about the matter in the spring of 2021. “Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020,” Johnson said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Even as he bragged that he was “fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation,” however, the senior senator from Wisconsin complained, “Because there was no substance to the briefing, and because it followed the production and leaking of a false intelligence product by Democrat leaders, I suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings.”

That was what we knew then. This is what we know now.

On Wednesday, Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian businessman who worked closely with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and other Trump associates to smear Biden in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, and who eventually went to prison for his wrongdoing, said in testimony before the House Oversight Committee, “The American people have been lied to, by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various individuals in government and media positions, all of whom worked to create a web of falsehood. They did this purely to serve their own interests, knowing that it would undermine the strength of our nation.”

In damning testimony at the hearing, which House Republicans had organized in a spectacularly unsuccessful attempt to develop their Ukraine-related argument for impeaching Biden, Parnas explained,

The only information ever pushed about the Bidens and Ukraine has come from Russia and Russian agents, which everyone sitting here today knows. FBI informant Alexander Smirnov has admitted to getting all his so-called intelligence on the Bidens from Russia. According to their own statements, federal prosecutors found him guilty of “actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections.” And as recently as November 2023, a number of Ukrainian politicians sympathetic to Russia were implicated as having helped funnel false information about the Bidens to Giuliani while also being connected to a Russian foreign influence network.

During more than a year of jetting around Europe, as part of what he described as a Giuliani-led effort to dig up dirt on Biden before the 2020 election, Parnas said,