Politics / Abdul El-Sayed Triumphed. Trump and Islamophobia Lost. Michigan’s next senator overcame a tidal wave of racism and money—and made history.

Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic US Senate candidate from Michigan, during an election night event with Michigan Democrats in Detroit, early on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (Sarah Rice / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim ever elected to the United States Senate—delivering the most direct and profound of the many rebukes that Republican President Donald Trump suffered as the American people thunderously transformed the country’s electoral and political landscape.

Yes, voters handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, creating a vital check on Trump’s presidency that substantially disempowers him in the last two years of his second term.

Yes, Republicans experienced substantial setbacks in states such as Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas, where Trump won with ease just two years ago—confirming the American public’s fundamental break with a historically unpopular, and now unmistakably lame-duck, president.

Yes, unprecedented wins in gubernatorial and legislative races have given Democrats the ability to turn states into laboratories of democracy that counter Trump’s pro-corporate agenda on everything from AI regulation to monopoly power, labor rights, and access to healthcare.

But the election of El-Sayed—a progressive, pro-labor, anti-racist doctor who advocated for Medicare for All, boldly called out genocide in Gaza and Trump’s war in Iran, and proudly defended his Muslim faith—struck a blow in the heart of the relentless Islamophobia that has long been a core part of the president’s political identity.

Trump did everything in his power to defeat the American-born son of immigrants from Egypt. He labeled El-Sayed a “jihadist” and “a Muslim Brotherhood guy,” and claimed that the Democrat “would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate.”