Economy / Zohran Mamdani Takes on the Gig Economy’s Wage Thieves New York City is suing a delivery app for stealing workers’ pay—signaling that under Mamdani, gig companies can no longer break the law with impunity. Edit

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, steps up to a podium during a news conference in Brooklyn borough of New York on January 15, 2026. (Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Inside the office of the nonprofit Worker’s Justice Project in Brooklyn, Gustavo Ajche pulled up a screenshot on his phone. It showed the delivery app Motoclick had paid him $6.75 for three hours of work in November 2024—a fraction of the city’s $19.56 minimum hourly rate for delivery workers at the time.

“They keep you waiting for hours, and sometimes you don’t make any money for the work you put in,” said Ajche, an immigrant from Guatemala and member of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a delivery workers group.

Ajche, 41, is one of 20 workers who filed complaints with the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), the agency that enforces labor standards for delivery workers.

On January 15, the city administration filed a lawsuit against Motoclick and its CEO, Juan Pablo Salinas Salek, based on those complaints, seeking to shut down the company’s operations entirely.

The lawsuit accuses Motoclick, which connects restaurants with delivery workers, of stealing millions from workers through illegal fees and wage violations. The company charged workers $10 penalties for canceled orders and deducted the full cost of refunded meals from their paychecks—in some cases claiming workers owed the company money.

The action marks one of the first major enforcement moves under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who took office January 1 after campaigning on worker protections and affordability.

Speaking to The Nation, Mamdani said, “The goal here is to ensure that working-class New Yorkers look to the government as an entity that can actually help them in their day-to-day struggles and one that will hold accountable those who are breaking the law.”

“Too often for delivery workers, the city government has at best overlooked them. What we want to show is that their well-being is of our concern and that the law matters no matter who is breaking it.”

A key part of that, he said, “is using the tools of city government to stand up for working people wherever they are being taken advantage of.”