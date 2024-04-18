Shawn Fain Triumphed In Detroit. Now He’s Headed South.

The drive by the United Auto Workers to organize foreign-owned auto plants in the South faces a critical test this week. Workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are voting on whether they want to be represented by the union in negotiations with that high-profile German automaker. Coming off the historic gains the UAW made following its strike against the Big Three domestic automakers, a win at a major plant in the historically hard-to-organize South would signal that no region of the country is beyond the reach of a surging US labor movement. It would also be a sweet victory for the UAW, which saw previous drives to organize the Chattanooga VW plant thwarted in 2014 and 2019.

I sat down recently with UAW President Shawn Fain for an extended discussion of where the union is headed, including the following conversation focused on the struggle to organize non-union automakers in the US—including Elon Musk’s Tesla plant in Fremont, California. This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

John Nichols: When the UAW strike against the Big Three succeeded, a lot of people were paying attention to what the union would do next. You signaled that the UAW was determined to organize the whole of the auto industry – to go after those Southern plants that are owned by foreign corporations, which has always been tough, and ultimately to take on Tesla.

Shawn Fain: People said we could never organize in the South. We hit 50 percent at Volkswagen [in early February] and then later in the month [reached 50 percent of workers] at Mercedes-Benz’s [Vance, Alabama, plant]. This goes back to something that’s not being talked about. Since [the Big Three victory] happened, since these workers have seen the difference a union makes, they want their share. These companies are more profitable than the Big Three ever dreamed of being, and the workers are paid even less. The exploitation of these workers is five times what it was in the Big Three. Workers are figuring that out now, they’re seeing the reality of that. And, already, because of this success, you’ve seen the state of Alabama, their Chamber of Commerce, their governor, coming out in opposition. They formed a new thing called “Alabama Strong,” where they’re trying to turn workers against the unions.

JN: There’s a long history of powerful political and economic interests in these Southern states seeking to block unions.

SF: You had Nikki Haley out there saying, as governor, “If you’re union, you’re not welcome in South Carolina.” They’re trying to pass [new anti-union] laws. They did it in Tennessee, they’re trying to do it in Georgia now, where if a company agrees to card-check authorization for unions, the company won’t get any funding from the state. They try to say that [getting workers to sign union cards] is the union strong-arming members. The union doesn’t strong-arm anybody into signing a union card. That’s a personal decision somebody makes. But what they don’t talk about is how the companies break the law every day with these employees. They hold captive-audience meetings. They threaten them. They threaten that they’re going to close their plant if they unionize. They threaten that they’ll send the jobs to Mexico. They break the law repeatedly and nothing happens.

JN: The companies create a circumstance where it’s often an act of courage to sign a union card. They have whole strategies to scare workers away from joining a union, yet they try to claim that the union is intimidating workers.

SF: That’s the arm twisting. That’s the bullying that goes on. It comes from the company. The days when they put that [union bullying] narrative out there are going to be over. The bullying and the arm twisting is a one-party thing, it’s on the side of the companies and the billionaire class. And that’s got to stop. We have to have laws in place that hold these companies accountable when they do break the damn law. When working-class people break the law, they go to jail. They have consequences. There aren’t consequences for these companies, and it’s got to stop.

JN: But you won’t get laws that stop it unless more supporters of unions are elected.

SF: That goes back, again, to the two candidates for president. Donald Trump was president, what did he do? He put an anti-union union buster as the head of the National Labor Relations Board, and we went backward. They killed the organizing drive at Volkswagen at that time.



With President Biden, labor’s going to have more favorable people in there. They’re going to work for working-class people. All these things come back to politics, and it comes back to the fact that working-class people need to look out for their interests. It all ties together.

JN: There are a lot more people to organize in the South. Then there’s Elon Musk and Tesla. When the UAW takes on Tesla it’s really taking on the billionaire class, right? As regards setting the narrative for America, that’s a big deal.